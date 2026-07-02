SGGP Online unveils revamped platform on July 2

Sai Gon Giai Phong Online (SGGPO) on July 2 unveiled a revamped platform featuring artificial intelligence, multimedia content and multilingual services as part of a comprehensive digital transformation.

The effort aimed at reinforcing its role as the leading Party newspaper of Ho Chi Minh City in the digital era.

Launched alongside the new edition of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper under the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television, SGGPO is undergoing a comprehensive transformation to enhance its technological capabilities while maintaining its role as a trusted source of official information.

Building a multilingual, specialized content ecosystem

The redesign is guided by a reader-centric approach, with a modern, streamlined interface optimized for reading, listening and viewing across multiple digital platforms.

A new content management system (CMS) powered by artificial intelligence (AI) helps analyze reader behavior, personalize content recommendations and streamline the publishing process. During major news events, a dedicated Breaking News interface will be activated to provide quick and intuitive access to the latest developments.

Drawing on the editorial strengths of several newspapers that have ceased publication following Ho Chi Minh City's media restructuring, SGGPO is expanding its coverage in key areas. These include family and women's issues, social welfare and labor, as well as legal affairs and public hotlines.

The newspaper also continues to develop its long-established Investment & Finance and Sports publications.

Investment & Finance will strengthen in-depth coverage of macroeconomics, finance and investment while expanding digital formats such as infographics, short videos and expert analysis.

The sports section will offer more personalized content covering topics ranging from elite football and marathon running to pickleball and eSports, alongside in-depth reporting on the sports economy, community sports and major events such as the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards.

SGGPO is also enhancing its multilingual ecosystem through AI-assisted translation with editorial oversight, enabling its English and Chinese editions to be updated simultaneously with the Vietnamese version. The initiative aims to promote Ho Chi Minh City's development, policies and achievements to international readers and overseas Vietnamese.

Expanding multimedia and data journalism

Building on a social media ecosystem that reached nearly three million users daily on average in 2025, SGGPO is increasing investment in multimedia products to meet the changing news consumption habits of modern audiences, particularly younger readers.

Leveraging its modern production studio, the newspaper will produce more short-form videos, in-depth talk shows and podcasts. Brief video clips of five to ten seconds displayed on the homepage will allow readers to quickly grasp breaking developments before exploring more detailed analysis.

The newspaper is also accelerating development of SGGP to the neighborhood mobile application, envisioned not only as a news platform but also as a digital link connecting the newsroom, local authorities and residents. The app will distribute official information, personalize content based on users' locations and receive public feedback and story leads for journalistic reporting.

Illustrative photo generated by AI

Meanwhile, SGGPO plans to expand its data journalism by digitizing and utilizing more than 51 years of Sai Gon Giai Phong's print archives. Historical materials will be transformed into infographics, long-form articles and e-magazines, preserving the newspaper's legacy while creating rich reference resources for readers.

As it enters a new stage of development, SGGPO aims to build a sharp, trustworthy and people-centered content ecosystem while strengthening its role as a bridge between the Party, Government, the public, overseas Vietnamese and international audiences.

By Chien Dung – Translated by Huyen Huong