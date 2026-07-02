Groundbreaking ceremony held for An Tay Industrial Resettlement Area project

On July 1, the Ho Chi Minh City Management Board for Civil and Industrial Construction Investment Projects held the groundbreaking ceremony for Phase 1 of the An Tay Industrial Resettlement Area project in Long Nguyen Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Delegates attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the project.

The project is one of the city's key commemorative works marking the 50th anniversary of Saigon–Gia Dinh City being officially renamed in honor of President Ho Chi Minh (July 2, 1976–2026).

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong; Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairwoman of the People's Council of Ben Cat Ward Nguyen Thi My Hang, along with representatives of municipal departments, agencies, and sectors.

The An Tay Industrial Resettlement Area project has a total investment of VND514.5 billion (US$19.6 million). Phase 1 carries an investment of more than VND359.8 billion (US$13.7 million) and covers an area of approximately 25.25 hectares. The project is invested in by the Ho Chi Minh City Management Board for Civil and Industrial Construction Investment Projects, with a planned construction period of 365 days.

Delegates perform the groundbreaking ceremony for Phase 1 of the An Tay Industrial Resettlement Area project in Long Nguyen Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, on the morning of July 1.

According to the approved design, the project will develop a comprehensive and modern technical infrastructure system, including site leveling for more than 172,700 square meters; construction of district and internal road networks with a total length of over 5.5 kilometers; and completion of road surfaces, sidewalks, and landscaping.

The project will also feature separate stormwater and wastewater drainage systems, a centralized wastewater treatment plant with a capacity of 1,800 cubic meters per day, and a 182-square-meter solid waste collection and transfer station.

In addition, underground networks will be installed for water supply, fire protection, LED street lighting, and medium- and low-voltage power distribution. Telecommunications infrastructure and five public parks will also be developed to serve the local community.

At the construction site

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong, emphasized that the project would not only create resettlement land to support socio-economic development projects but also demonstrate the city's responsibility and commitment to improving the well-being of its residents.

She added that breaking ground on the project during the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Saigon–Gia Dinh City being officially honored with the name of President Ho Chi Minh reflects the city's determination to translate its sustainable development policies into concrete action, placing people at the center of development and making the improvement of residents' quality of life both the objective and the driving force for future growth.

At the ceremony, a representative of the Ho Chi Minh City Management Board for Civil and Industrial Construction Investment Projects pledged to work closely with relevant agencies and contractors, mobilize all necessary resources, implement the project scientifically and efficiently, and strictly manage construction quality, progress, and occupational safety to ensure the project is completed on schedule.

By Duy Tran - Translated by Kim Khanh