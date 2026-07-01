UOB seeks to expand operations in Ho Chi Minh City

Singapore-based UOB Group plans to expand its operations in Ho Chi Minh City and support the development of the Vietnam International Financial Center (VIFC).

On the afternoon of June 30, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc met with Wee Ee Cheong, Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of UOB Group, a Singapore-headquartered multinational bank.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (right) and Wee Ee Cheong, Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of UOB Group. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

During the meeting, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc welcomed UOB’s long-term commitment to the Vietnamese market, describing the bank’s investment in a new headquarters building in Ho Chi Minh City as a positive signal of investor confidence in the city’s growth prospects.

He affirmed that the city is committed to creating favorable conditions for foreign businesses, including UOB, to expand their investment and operations. He also expressed hope that UOB would contribute to the development of the Vietnam International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City (VIFC-HCMC), particularly in attracting capital, promoting trade, advancing international payment services, and developing digital finance.

Overview of the meeting (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Mr. Wee Ee Cheong thanked the city’s leaders for their support and said the construction of UOB’s office building reflects the group’s long-term commitment to Vietnam. With an extensive Southeast Asian network, UOB considers Vietnam one of its strategic markets in ASEAN.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc and Wee Ee Cheong, Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of UOB Group, pose for a commemorative photo with delegates. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

He said that UOB hopes to strengthen its presence in Ho Chi Minh City by participating in the development of VIFC-HCMC while continuing to provide comprehensive financial solutions for foreign-invested enterprises operating in Vietnam.

Mr. Wee Ee Cheong also expressed hope that UOB would continue to receive support from the Ho Chi Minh City government as it expands its investment and business activities, contributing to the city’s development.

By Phuong Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong