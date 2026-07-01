Residents embrace first day of free bus rides in Ho Chi Minh City

Residents across Ho Chi Minh City turned out early on July 1 to enjoy the first day of free rides on intra-city bus routes.

A video shows operation of buses on July 1, the first day Ho Chi Minh City implements its fare-free bus policy.

Bus terminals across Ho Chi Minh City were busier than usual in the early hours of July 1 as residents gathered to catch the first services under the city's new free-fare policy for intra-city bus routes.

At the Cu Chi Bus Station, passengers began arriving shortly after 3 a.m. Some were heading to work early, while others were traveling to the city center to sell goods. Many said they were eager to experience the first free bus rides.

At 3:30 a.m., Bus Route No. 74 departed for An Suong Bus Station, becoming one of the first services to operate under the new fare-free policy.

The first fare-free bus, operated by driver Pham Ngoc Thach and service attendant Huynh Hong Phuc, departs Cu Chi Bus Station at 3:30 a.m. on July 1. Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung

Among the first passengers was Nguyen Thi Giau, a resident of Cu Chi Commune, who arrived at the station at around 3:10 a.m. to catch the inaugural bus.

A regular bus commuter for years, she was eager to take advantage of the city's new free-fare policy on its first day.

Nguyen Thi Giau, a resident of Cu Chi Commune and the first passenger to arrive at Cu Chi Bus Station at around 3:10 a.m. on July 1, waits to board a fare-free bus to An Suong Bus Station. Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung

An individual bus fare may not seem like much, but for people who rely on buses every day, the savings over a month are meaningful. More importantly, she is glad to see the city introducing practical policies that improve residents' daily lives, she said.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Hai boards the first fare-free bus from Cu Chi Bus Station to the Hang Xanh area, where he sells goods. Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung

Passengers on the first fare-free bus departing Cu Chi Bus Station at 3:30 a.m. on July 1 express their excitement over the city's new free-fare policy. Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung



Nguyen Thanh Hai, a resident of Thai My Commune who travels to the Hang Xanh area each day to sell goods, said the new policy would significantly reduce his transportation expenses. He previously spent about VND26,000 (around US$1) on round-trip bus fares every day.

The savings really add up over the course of a month. For workers like him, this support is truly meaningful, he said.

Bus drivers and service staff also shared in the excitement. Driver Pham Ngoc Thach said passengers were more upbeat than usual, with many discussing the free-fare policy during the journey. First-time riders also inquired about routes and timetables to plan future trips.

According to observations on the morning of July 1, passenger numbers increased at several major bus stops across the city, including Saigon Bus Station, Ben Thanh, Ham Nghi, Cho Lon, Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City and Tan Son Nhat International Airport. Students, factory workers and other commuters expressed enthusiasm about boarding buses without purchasing tickets.

Residents wait eagerly for free bus services at 23/9 (September 23) Park Bus Station on the first day of Ho Chi Minh City's fare-free bus program. Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung

Tran Minh Duc, a student at Vietnam National University Ho Chi Minh City, said that the policy would encourage more students to choose buses over motorcycles.

If buses continue to operate on schedule, offer convenient connections with metro lines and improve service quality, they will become the preferred mode of transport for many young people, he said.

Meanwhile, Nguyen Thi Hong, a resident of Cho Lon Ward, said the policy would particularly benefit older adults, low-income residents and people who regularly travel to hospitals for medical care. By reducing transportation costs, she said, the initiative would help ease everyday financial pressures while encouraging greater use of public transport.

The Ben Thanh Ward Central Bus Stop.

Alongside the fare-free program, passengers were introduced to the MultiGo mobile application, which allows users to search routes, track bus arrival times and connect with other public transportation services. City officials expect the technology to make bus travel more convenient and improve the overall passenger experience.

The first day of the free bus fare policy received an enthusiastic response from residents. Smiles from passengers on the inaugural services reflected not only the financial relief provided by the initiative but also growing expectations for a more modern, convenient and user-friendly public transportation system.

Free buses depart from 23/9 (September 23) Park Bus Station on the early morning of July 1, the first day Ho Chi Minh City implements its fare-free bus policy. Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung

The policy is expected to help foster long-term public transport habits, contributing to reduced traffic congestion, lower emissions and the development of a greener, more sustainable Ho Chi Minh City.

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By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong