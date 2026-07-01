Ho Chi Minh City announces personnel appointments for major press agencies

On July 1, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee held a conference to announce personnel appointment decisions concerning Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, Tuoi Tre (Youth) Online Newspaper, and Ho Chi Minh City Radio and Television.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet (5th, R) and Head of Local Affairs Department III under the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Nguyen Huy Ngoc (6th, L) present the appointment decisions to the Editorial Board of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the conference on behalf of central agencies was Head of Local Affairs Department III under the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Nguyen Huy Ngoc.

Representing the Ho Chi Minh City leadership at the conference were Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet; Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong; Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Duong Anh Duc; and General Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television Le Van Minh.

Also in attendance were representatives of the specialized advisory and support agencies of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; leaders of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Agencies; representatives of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union; leaders of the Department of Culture and Sports and the Department of Home Affairs; as well as members of the Board of Directors of the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet presents the appointment decisions to the Editorial Board of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

The Editorial Board of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper

At the conference, Deputy Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Dang Quoc Toan, announced the decision of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on the appointment of the editorial board of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper.

Accordingly, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee appointed Mr. Nguyen Khac Van, Acting Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and Deputy Director General of the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television, as Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee also appointed nine Deputy Editors-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, namely Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper; Pham Van Truong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper; Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper; Truong Duc Nghia, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper; Pham Thi Van Anh, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Phu Nu TPHCM (HCMC Women) Newspaper; Duong Van Quang, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Nguoi Lao Dong (Laborer) Newspaper; Nguyen Duc Hien, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Ho Chi Minh City Law Newspaper; Nguyen Khac Cuong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper; and Tran Gia Bao, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Tuoi Tre Newspaper.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee (5th, L), and Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Tang Huu Phong (5th, R) present the appointment decisions to the Editorial Board of Tuoi Tre Online. (Photo: SGGP)

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee also announced the appointments to the editorial board of Tuoi Tre Online Newspaper.

Specifically, Mr. Tran Xuan Toan, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Tuoi Tre Newspaper and Deputy Director General of the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television, was appointed Editor-in-Chief of Tuoi Tre Online.

In addition, eight officials were appointed as Deputy Editors-in-Chief of Tuoi Tre Online, namely Le Xuan Trung, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Tuoi Tre Newspaper; Nguyen Hoang Nguyen, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Tuoi Tre Newspaper; Dinh Minh Trung, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Tuoi Tre Newspaper; Ta Thi Nam Hong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Phu Nu TPHCM (HCMC Women) Newspaper; Dinh Duc Tho, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Ho Chi Minh City Law Newspaper; Nguyen Thai Binh, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Ho Chi Minh City Law Newspaper; Le Cao Cuong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Nguoi Lao Dong (Laborer) Newspaper; and Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, Editor-in-Chief of Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Magazine.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet (3rd, L), and Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Duong Anh Duc (5th, R) present the appointment decisions to the leadership of Ho Chi Minh City Radio and Television (HTV). (Photo: SGGP)

The Deputy Head of the Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee also announced the decisions of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on the appointment of the leadership of Ho Chi Minh City Radio and Television.

Accordingly, Mr. Cao Anh Minh, Director General of Ho Chi Minh City Radio and Television and Deputy Director General of the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television, was appointed Director General of Ho Chi Minh City Radio and Television.

The following officials were appointed by the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee as Deputy Directors General of Ho Chi Minh City Radio and Television, including Thai Thanh Chung, Deputy Director General of Ho Chi Minh City Radio and Television; Diep Buu Chi, Deputy Director General of Ho Chi Minh City Radio and Television; Nguyen Quoc Binh, Deputy Director General of Ho Chi Minh City Radio and Television; Nguyen Thanh Quang, Deputy Director General of Ho Chi Minh City Radio and Television; Truong Thanh Phong, Deputy Director General of Ho Chi Minh City Radio and Television; and Tran Hoang, Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Business Magazine.

Earlier, on June 20, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee announced the establishment of the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television. The agency comprises three affiliated media organizations and one public non-business unit, namely Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, Tuoi Tre Online Newspaper, Ho Chi Minh City Radio and Television, and the Training and Communications Center. Mr. Le Van Minh, member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council of Dien Hong Ward, was appointed Director General of the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television. The agency's Deputy Directors General are Acting Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Nguyen Khac Van, Director General of Ho Chi Minh City Radio and Television Cao Anh Minh, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Tuoi Tre Newspaper Tran Xuan Toan, and Editor-in-Chief of Nguoi Lao Dong (Laborer) Newspaper To Dinh Tuan. The Vice Chairpersons of the Editorial Council of the Ho Chi Minh City Press and Radio-Television are Mr. Nguyen Khac Van, who will oversee the operations of the Editorial Council until a Chairperson is appointed; Cao Anh Minh; Tran Xuan Toan; and To Dinh Tuan.

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By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh