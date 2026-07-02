City for nation, nation for city: Ho Chi Minh City Party Chief

Every achievement of Ho Chi Minh City has been made possible through the support of organizations and people across the country, overseas Vietnamese communities, and the cooperation of international friends, HCMC Party Chief said.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam attends the ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Saigon–Gia Dinh being honored with the name of President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP)

A ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Saigon–Gia Dinh being renamed after President Ho Chi Minh (July 2, 1976 – 2026) was held at the Reunification Hall on July 2.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam attended the ceremony and delivered a keynote address.

In a solemn and deeply moving atmosphere, Politburo Member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang delivered the commemorative address marking the 50th anniversary of Saigon–Gia Dinh being honored with the name of President Ho Chi Minh.

Proud of a glorious tradition, deeply conscious of responsibilities

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang attends the ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Saigon–Gia Dinh being honored with the name of President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang emphasized that the occasion holds profound political significance for the city's Party organization, government, and people. It provides an opportunity to pay solemn tribute to beloved President Ho Chi Minh and express deep gratitude to generations of predecessors who devoted and sacrificed their lives for the nation's independence and freedom, as well as for the cause of national liberation and reunification.

The anniversary also offers a moment to reflect on the remarkable 50-year journey of development of the city bearing President Ho Chi Minh's name, fostering greater pride in its glorious tradition while reinforcing a deeper sense of responsibility towards the Party, the people, and the city's future.

At this very moment, 50 years ago, on July 2, 1976, during its first session, the sixth National Assembly resolved that Saigon–Gia Dinh would have the honor of bearing the name of President Ho Chi Minh, he recalled.

This was not merely a decision of historic significance but also a profound expression of the Party's, the State's, and the people's deep respect and gratitude for beloved President Ho Chi Minh. At the same time, it embodied their trust, expectations, and aspirations for the city, as well as the responsibility entrusted to it on its journey of development alongside the nation, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary stressed.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, together with incumbent and former leaders of the Party, the State, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, attends the commemorative ceremony.

It was from this very land that President Ho Chi Minh embarked on his journey to seek a path for national salvation, and it was also the place he always wished to revisit. For the Party organization, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City, the honor of bearing his name is both a sacred privilege and a tremendous source of inspiration and encouragement. In addition, it carries a profound responsibility before the Party, the people, and history—to preserve, uphold, and further promote the heroic tradition of Saigon–Gia Dinh–Ho Chi Minh City; to continuously foster innovation and creativity; strive for greater achievements; and remain worthy of its role as the nation's leading economic engine and a major center across multiple fields. Every effort made today and every milestone achieved should contribute to enhancing the prestige of the city that bears the name of President Ho Chi Minh.

Reflecting on the past five decades, Ho Chi Minh City has every reason to take pride in its achievements. More importantly, however, the city has always recognized that every step of its growth has been made possible by the close guidance of the central leadership, together with the timely support, encouragement, and solidarity extended by localities and people across the country.

With this profound awareness, throughout its development journey, Ho Chi Minh City has continuously sought innovative and practical approaches rooted in real-world experience, contributing to the refinement of national institutions and policies while joining hands with the rest of the country to promote sustainable and comprehensive development.

Incumbent and former leaders of the Party, the State, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee attend the commemorative ceremony. (Photo: sGGP)

The past five decades have also yielded many valuable lessons. These include preserving unity and solidarity; fostering the spirit of self-reliance and resilience while encouraging bold thinking, effective action, and the courage to take responsibility for the common good; and, under all circumstances, placing the interests and well-being of the people above all else.

It is precisely during times of hardship and adversity that the defining qualities of the people of Ho Chi Minh City have been most clearly demonstrated and further strengthened, such as compassion, solidarity, dynamism, creativity, an unwavering aspiration to advance, and a shared determination to overcome challenges and move forward together.

What the Party organization, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City cherish most is that throughout this journey, the city has never walked alone. Every achievement has been made possible through the companionship and contributions of the business community, intellectuals, scientists, artists, and the armed forces across the country; the enduring affection and support of overseas Vietnamese who have always remained connected to their homeland; the cooperation of international friends; and, above all, the diligence, creativity, perseverance, and resilience of millions of people who have contributed to the city's development. These are the source of our strength and confidence as the Party organization, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City continue striving towards the goals ahead, Mr. Tran Luu Quang affirmed.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary stressed that the 50th anniversary of Saigon–Gia Dinh being honored with the name of President Ho Chi Minh is not only an occasion to reflect on the city's proud journey over the past half-century, but also an important milestone to reaffirm its aspirations for development and further define its responsibilities in the nation's new stage of development.

Building a more prosperous Ho Chi Minh City

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang delivers his speech at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

As Ho Chi Minh City enters a new stage of development, it is presented with unprecedented opportunities. The integration of the development space of Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, and Ba Ria–Vung Tau is far more than an expansion of administrative boundaries; it represents the convergence of strategic advantages, opening up new development space, creating fresh drivers of growth, and elevating the city's stature to a new level.

Against this backdrop, the Politburo has issued Resolution No. 09-NQ/TW on the building and development of Ho Chi Minh City in the new era, reaffirming the consistent guiding principle: "Ho Chi Minh City for the nation, the nation for Ho Chi Minh City."

The resolution not only recognizes the city's contributions over the past decades but also reflects the Party's confidence in and expectations for its future development. At the same time, it places a special political responsibility on the Party organization, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City to continue taking decisive action and making even greater contributions to the country's rapid and sustainable development.

Delegates attend the commemorative ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the commemorative ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

For Ho Chi Minh City, the honor of bearing the name of President Ho Chi Minh must be reflected in tangible achievements in socio-economic development, Party building, and the strengthening of the political system, improvements in the quality of urban governance, better living standards for the people, and increasingly meaningful contributions to the country's overall development.

It also serves as a constant reminder for every generation to continue striving, dedicating themselves to public service, and building an ever more prosperous Ho Chi Minh City worthy of the trust and expectations placed in it by the Party, the people, and the nation.

The title 'Ho Chi Minh City' is not merely a reward for the past; it is a reminder for the present and a commitment to the future. The city must not only bear President Ho Chi Minh's name but also fulfil his aspirations and vision. It must not only preserve this distinguished title but also continually enhance its prestige through new achievements, new values, and new contributions to the nation's development, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Chief emphasized.

The city remains committed to upholding its long-standing traditions of solidarity, dynamism, innovation, and compassion; mobilizing and utilizing all available resources effectively; building a modern, professional, transparent, and accountable public administration that operates with greater efficiency and effectiveness; fostering a contingent of officials with integrity, competence, credibility, and the courage to act for the common good; and creating an enabling environment where people can enjoy a better quality of life and businesses can thrive.

"The city is deeply aware that every step forward made by Ho Chi Minh City is inseparable from the nation's development. Therefore, the city will continue striving to make even greater contributions to the country's shared achievements. The road ahead will undoubtedly present many challenges, but the greater our aspirations, the stronger our resolve must be; the greater our responsibilities, the firmer our determination must become," the Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary affirmed.

Delegates attend the commemorative ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Tran Luu Quang expressed that, before the sacred memory of beloved President Ho Chi Minh, the revolutionary predecessors, the Party, the State, and the entire people, the Party organization, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City pledge to remain united as one and uphold the glorious traditions of the heroic city.

They are determined to build Ho Chi Minh City into an increasingly civilized, modern, and compassionate metropolis; to continue fulfilling its role as the nation's leading economic engine; and to make worthy contributions to the cause of building and firmly safeguarding the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. The goal is that whenever people speak of Ho Chi Minh City, they will not only take pride in its sacred name but also in a city that continually innovates, relentlessly strives for progress, and is driven by ever-greater aspirations.

"That is the city’s promise to history, its responsibility to the present, and our commitment to future generations," he affirmed.

By Van Minh, Ngo Binh - Translated by Kim Khanh