Slashing land recovery procedures helps HCMC fast track public investments

The cleared premise along the Northern bank of the Doi Canal right after residents’ houses were dismantled to serve the urban beautification and canal environment improvement project in Chanh Hung Ward (Photo: SGGP)

During the first six months of 2026, HCMC has actively rolled out 165 compensation and resettlement projects with a massive total capital demand exceeding VND33.7 trillion (US$1.28 billion). Site clearance operations across various key infrastructure projects have achieved highly positive results, creating favorable conditions to aggressively expedite execution progress.

Over in Hoc Mon, Xuan Thoi Son, and Ba Diem communes, hundreds of households were hurriedly dismantling their houses to hand over premises for the key project upgrading National Highway 22. Even though they have to leave cherished homes, countless folks still unanimously agree because they desperately want the project completed to slash traffic congestion and kick off local socio-economic development.

For Nguyen Thi Thuy Hang, a resident of Xuan Thoi Son Commune, the relocation triggers mixed emotions. “My family still holds a lot of deep affection for the old house, but we still handed over the premises early, simply hoping the brand-new route will make traveling much more convenient,” she explained.

The spirit of consensus has also been recorded at the massive Xuyen Tam Canal dredging project. The section traversing Gia Dinh Ward strictly involves 869 affected cases. Up to this point, it’s reported that 100 percent of affected households have proactively and voluntarily handed over their premises.

Meanwhile, the project to expand National Highway 13 in Hiep Binh Ward affects exactly 1,041 cases. As of now, the bustling locality has flawlessly disbursed compensation payments for 704 cases, boasting a staggering total of nearly VND4.9 trillion ($186.2 million). Officials are hastily wrapping up final paperwork for the remaining cases.

The ward has also successfully handed over the premises of 241 cases, covering a sprawling area of roughly 24.85 hectares, directly to the investor. Concurrently, they proactively launched a 30-day peak campaign to heavily mobilize residents follow the land recovery plan.

Among these highly proactive citizens is Mr. Nguyen Chau Khanh on National Highway 13. Despite being attached to the place, his family decisively opted to comply, understanding that ultimately, this is absolutely crucial for the sprawling city’s long-term development. “Witnessing the agonizingly long traffic jams on a daily basis, we always desperately hoped the city would rapidly deploy this massive project,” he shared.

Over in Thoi An Ward, the locality is rigorously rolling out crucial steps to disburse over VND2.1 trillion ($79.8 million) in compensation funds for the Thoi An – Thanh Xuan inter-ward route. Reportedly, this infrastructure project heavily impacts 471 cases, strictly including 137 requiring total clearance. The locality intrinsically identifies robust support as their paramount task, striving to finalize grueling site clearance operations by September 2026. To guarantee strict progress, they’re coordinating with related units and boosting direct dialogues to organically forge a strong consensus.

Meanwhile, Binh Trung Ward has actively launched a fierce 45-day emulation wave aimed at accelerating carful investigations and measurements of land origins to serve the Rach Chiec National Sports Complex project. 55 dedicated cadres have been mobilized, strategically divided into specific groups. Countless task forces continuously maintained heavy work schedules throughout late evenings just to meet incredibly tight deadlines.

Director Nghiem Duy Binh of the Ward’s Project Management Board noted that their highly pragmatic approach hasn’t just been effective, but it remarkably helped slash agonizing processing time. Up to now, the bustling locality has triumphantly finished issuing land recovery notices for the entirety of the 980 complex cases, hitting the 100-percent mark. They’ve successfully finalized preliminary drafts strictly in preparation for gathering vital public feedback.

As one of the trailblazing localities to prematurely conclude tough site clearance for the massive Xuyen Tam Canal dredging project, Gia Dinh Ward leaders actively established 9 distinct task forces. They have actively dialogued with every single household to flawlessly resolve arising petitions.

Recently, during a progress inspection, HCMC People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc warmly commended the “dare to think, dare to act” spirit exhibited by leaders of the four wards where the canal project traverses. He profoundly thanked citizens for unanimously throwing their weight behind the site handover so the construction unit could begin on schedule.

Prior to this, he had sternly requested all local authorities to heavily focus on accelerating site clearance to relentlessly deploy projects, ultimately satisfying the city’s robust development demands.

Untangling compensation bottlenecks Current practice vividly demonstrates that demanding compensation and site clearance tasks remains a massive hurdle impacting public investment projects. Therefore, it’s expected that slashing agonizing land recovery procedures will drastically accelerate operations and propel capital disbursement. During its recent session, the HCMC People’s Council officially passed a groundbreaking resolution stipulating rigorous procedures for organizing preliminary tasks beforehand. These include complex investigations, meticulous measurements, and explicitly determining legal land origins to execute infrastructure projects. This crucial step obviously untangles stubborn bottlenecks within resettlement operations. The robust resolution explicitly permits these tasks immediately after a project is approved, rather than worryingly waiting for formal notices. This proactive preparation cuts required timeframes to propel expansive developmental progress.

By Ngo Binh, Thu Huong – Translated by Thanh Tam