HCMC offers free rides on Metro Line 1 on July 2

Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway No. 1 Company Limited (HURC1) will offer free rides for all passengers on Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) throughout July 2.

Passengers board Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien).

The event aims to mark the 50th anniversary of Saigon-Gia Dinh being honored with the name of President Ho Chi Minh City.

To accommodate the anticipated surge in passenger demand, HURC1 will increase the operating frequency of Metro Line 1. The line will operate from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., with 248 train services scheduled throughout the day. Notably, between 8:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., trains will run at six-minute intervals to facilitate travel to event venues and fireworks display sites.

Passengers can enjoy free travel by using one of three designated methods. Specifically, they may scan their chip-based citizen ID card directly at the fare gates; use the HCMC METRO QR code generated through the HCMC Metro HURC mobile application; or obtain a complimentary QR paper ticket from the self-service kiosks located at metro stations.

The operator noted that the free-fare program applies only to passengers using one of these three methods. Passengers who purchase tickets through the regular fare payment system will still be charged, and no refunds will be issued. The HCMC METRO QR code feature on the HCMC Metro HURC application will be activated on July 2 and will be valid for use only on that day.

The free-fare initiative for Metro Line 1 is expected to encourage greater use of public transportation, helping ease traffic congestion during the holiday while promoting the image of Ho Chi Minh City as a modern, civilized, and welcoming metropolis.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh