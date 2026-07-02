HCMC marks 50 years with community events

Ho Chi Minh City on July 2 marked the 50th anniversary of Saigon-Gia Dinh being officially named after President Ho Chi Minh, with communities across the city organizing meaningful activities that drew strong public participation.

Officials, Party members, and residents of Phu Thuan Ward visit the exhibition. Photo: Thu Hoai

On the morning of July 2, amid deep emotion and pride as Saigon-Gia Dinh marked 50 years since it was honored with the name of President Ho Chi Minh, many localities across Ho Chi Minh City organized practical and meaningful activities that attracted large numbers of residents.

A city of compassion

Youth union members participate in a mass performance. Photo: Cam Tuyet

From early morning, Nguyen Van Hoa, in his 70s, visited the Public Service Center of Phu Thuan Ward to see the themed exhibition titled '50 glorious years of the city named after President Ho Chi Minh'.

Standing before photographs documenting Ho Chi Minh City's journey of development, reconstruction and international integration, he recalled the years following national reunification, when the city faced many hardships but remained full of vitality.

Looking back over the past 50 years, the city has changed tremendously. Roads, residential areas and people's living standards are all very different. What is most valuable is that the city has preserved its tradition of compassion and continues to improve people's lives, senior citizen Nguyen Van Hoa said.

At the same time, Xuan Hoa Ward Youth Union organized the "Xuan Hoa Youth Festival" at Phan Dinh Phung Park, No. 8 Vo Van Tan Street, in response to the peak campaign week, "Proud Youth of the City Named After Uncle Ho," launched by the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union.

Le Thanh Binh, Secretary of the Xuan Hoa Ward Youth Union, presents decisions and badges to new union members. Photo: Cam Tuyet

Trinh Thi Hien Tran, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, awards scholarships to children in Xuan Hoa. Photo: Cam Tuyet

The festival featured a flag-raising ceremony under the theme "I Love My Fatherland," children's drum and marching band performances, the admission of 20 new Youth Union members, the presentation of 30 "Steadfast Steps Together" scholarships to disadvantaged children, and a summer youth cultural performance themed "Proud of the City Named After Uncle Ho – Xuan Hoa Reaching New Heights."

According to Xuan Hoa Ward Youth Union Secretary Le Thanh Binh, the festival provided an opportunity for local young people to demonstrate their pioneering spirit, strengthen their love for their hometown, foster pride in Ho Chi Minh City and help build a generation of young people with ideals, knowledge, technological skills and a commitment to making positive contributions.

Tam Binh Ward starts construction of a sports and recreation area for residents. Photo: Anh Vu

In Phu Thanh Ward, the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space was inaugurated at Vinh Thanh Pagoda. Tran Thi Minh Phuong, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Phu Thanh Ward, said the pagoda had worked with the Fatherland Front and local organizations to create a display featuring photographs, documents and quotations from President Ho Chi Minh, as well as a Ho Chi Minh book collection serving residents, Buddhists and pilgrims seeking to learn more about his life and career.

Youth union members in Phu Tho Hoa Ward assist with health check-ups for the elderly. Photo: Cam Tuyet

Teacher Pham Thi Ngoc Nhu shares that the children at Kindergarten No. 9 are the biggest motivation for her to strive every day. Photo: Le Thoa

In a festive atmosphere, Tam Binh Ward held a groundbreaking ceremony for a public sports and recreation area under the Tam Phu B residential development project.

Attending the ceremony, Do Quang Ly, a veteran living in Tam Binh Ward, said he had lived in the city since it was honored with President Ho Chi Minh's name and had witnessed its transformation over the decades.

"Having lived and worked in the city for the past 50 years, I have seen it transformed completely. Slums along canals and barren acid sulfate land have given way to tree-lined boulevards, modern bridges and soaring buildings," Ly said.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Khuon of the Tam Binh Ward People's Committee said residents had witnessed dramatic changes over the past 50 years through expanding infrastructure and an increasingly modern urban landscape. However, he said, the city's defining characteristic remained its compassion and commitment to improving people's lives. Cultural, artistic, sporting and social welfare activities organized during the anniversary also aimed to enhance residents' material and spiritual well-being while honoring families who had contributed to the nation's revolutionary cause.

At the Phu Tho Hoa Ward Health Station, located at 145 Nguyen Xuan Khoat Street, Youth Union volunteers were on duty from early morning to assist elderly residents attending health checkups. Wearing their signature blue volunteer shirts, they welcomed visitors, guided them through procedures, entered medical records and helped seniors move between examination areas.

Le Quang Huy, Secretary of the Youth Union chapter of Neighborhood 52 in Phu Tho Hoa Ward, said he was happy and proud to contribute to community healthcare activities.

Some streets in Thu Dau Mot ward are brightly decorated with flags, banners, and posters welcoming the event. Photo: Tam Trang

People in Thu Dau Mot Ward rejoice on this grand occasion. Photo: Tam Trang

The central road of Ho Tram Commune is brightly decorated with Party flags, national flags, and banners celebrating the anniversary. Photo: Truc Giang

"Supporting elderly residents during their health checkups is one way for young people to spread humanitarian values and preserve the city's tradition of compassion," Huy said.

On July 2, Pham Thi Ngoc Nhu, a teacher at Kindergarten No. 9 in An Dong Ward, was officially admitted to the Communist Party of Vietnam. She was one of 23 outstanding individuals in An Dong Ward inducted into the Party to mark the 50th anniversary of Saigon-Gia Dinh being honored with the name of President Ho Chi Minh.

At Nguyen Du Park, Truong Van Khanh and his wife Nguyen Vu Phuong Thao took their young son for a walk. Khanh, who works at the VSIP II Industrial Park, said that after leaving his hometown to build a career and family in what was formerly Binh Duong and is now part of Ho Chi Minh City, he had grown increasingly attached to the city and hoped to remain there permanently.

Although he lives in Tay Ninh, Le Duy Nhan frequently travels to Ho Chi Minh City for work. Visiting Thu Dau Mot Ward during the city's 50th anniversary celebrations, he said he was delighted and deeply moved to share in the special atmosphere. The streets decorated with national flags and flowers, together with the visible pride on residents' faces, gave him an even deeper appreciation of the city named after Ho Chi Minh.

In recent days, Thu Dau Mot, Binh Duong, Phu An and Phu Loi wards have been decorated with national flags, Party flags, banners and billboards. At public parks, many residents have been walking and exercising in the mornings, while older people have been reading newspapers and following updates on the anniversary celebrations.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan