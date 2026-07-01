Ho Chi Minh City

Leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on anniversary of city's renaming

SGGPO

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City on the morning of July 1 offered flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, honoring the late beloved leader's contributions for national independence and development.

A delegation representing the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on July 1 laid flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Monument Park on Nguyen Hue Street.

The ceremony was held to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Saigon-Gia Dinh officially being renamed Ho Chi Minh City on July 2, 1976.

The delegation was led by Tran Luu Quang, Politburo member, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and head of the city's National Assembly delegation.

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Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City pay floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh ahead of the 50th anniversary of Saigon-Gia Dinh officially being renamed Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

Also attending were Le Quoc Phong, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Vo Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council; Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee; Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee; and Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee.

Former leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, former leaders of the former Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau provinces, members of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, leaders of municipal departments and agencies, as well as representatives of the intellectual community and religious organizations also attended the ceremony.

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Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City observed a minute of silence and laid flowers in memory of the late President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Before the Ho Chi Minh Monument, the delegation observed a minute of silence and laid flowers in memory of the late president, expressing profound gratitude for his immense contributions to Vietnam's struggle for national liberation, reunification and the building of a peaceful, independent, united and prosperous socialist nation.

President Ho Chi Minh devoted his life to the revolutionary cause, national independence and the well-being of the Vietnamese people. He is widely revered as the leader of Vietnam's revolution, a national liberation hero and a world cultural figure.

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The Ho Chi Minh City delegation poses a commemorative photo at a floral tribute ceremony in the Ho Chi Minh Monument Park on the morning of July 1. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

Following the tribute ceremony, the delegates attended the groundbreaking ceremony for projects marking the 50th anniversary of Saigon-Gia Dinh officially being renamed Ho Chi Minh City.

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By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong

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President Ho Chi Minh floral tribute Saigon-Gia Dinh 50th anniversary Ho Chi Minh Monument Park groundbreaking ceremony

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