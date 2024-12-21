Ho Chi Minh City leaders visit Brigade 125, Saigon Newport Corporation

A delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee this morning visited officers and soldiers of Brigade 125 under Naval Region 2 and Saigon Newport Corporation.

The delegation visits Saigon Newport Corporation. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

The delegation visits Brigade 125 under Naval Region 2. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Ngo Minh Chau led the delegation to pay a visit and extend the best wishes to officers and soldiers of these units on the occasion of celebrating the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) (December 22, 1944-2024) and the 35th anniversary of the All People's Defense Festival (December 22, 1989 - 2024).

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, the head of the Internal Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee warmly inquired and sent congratulations to all staff and soldiers of Brigade 125 and Saigon Newport Corporation on the traditional day of Vietnam People's Army.

Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Ngo Minh Chau and delegation members warmly inquire soldiers of Brigade 125. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

Reporting to the working delegation, Colonel Nguyen Dinh Lich, Head of Brigade 125 under Naval Region 2 mentioned the outstanding results in the implementation of its tasks in 2024 assigned by the Party and State.

In 2024, the brigade successfully accomplished key political tasks such as combat readiness, combat training, maritime missions and receiving working delegations to the Spratly Islands, DK1 platform and the southwestern sea area.

Mr. Ngo Minh Chau and delegation members visit Saigon Newport Corporation. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

As disclosed by a representative of Saigon Newport Corporation, in 2024, the Party Committee and the leadership of Saigon Newport Corporation successfully presided and directed the completion of national defense and military tasks.

The corporation achieved excellent results in business production, with significant economic indicators improving compared to 2023.

The leaders of Brigade 125 and Saigon Newport Corporation extended their thanks to the city leaders.

They affirmed that the officers and soldiers would continue to promote the glorious 80-year tradition of building, fighting, winning, and growing of the Vietnam People's Army; constantly promoting the glorious and noble tradition of Uncle Ho's soldiers.

The units' officers and soldiers continue to promote solidarity and high determination for excellently accomplishing all assigned tasks.



On the afternoon of December 21, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai led a delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee visited and congratulated officers and soldiers of the High Command of the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard on the occasion of celebrating the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) (December 22, 1944-2024) and the 35th anniversary of the All People's Defense Festival (December 22, 1989 - 2024).

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai (L) talks to a leader of the High Command of the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard.

In a warm and friendly atmosphere, Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai expressed sincere appreciation for the efforts of the officers and soldiers of the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard, who have always united and successfully accomplished all assigned tasks.

The delegation visits the High Command of the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard.

At the same time, the Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee extended the best wishes for good health and achievements in their missions to all staff and soldiers of the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard.

In 2025, Ho Chi Minh City will host many important events, therefore, Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai expected that the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard would continue to build up their achievements and complete the assigned tasks.

By Van Minh, Cam Tuyet - Translated by Huyen Huong