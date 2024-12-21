Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders extend congratulations to military units

A delegation of the Party Committee, the People's Council, the People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City visited the Ho Chi Minh City High Command on December 20.

Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai extends his best wishes to the Party Committee of the City High Command. (Photo: SGGP)

The event marked the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and the 35th anniversary of the All-People Defence Festival (December 22).

The delegation comprised Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai, Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, and Vice Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

Speaking at the meeting, Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai believed that the High Command of the city will continue to promote the core role of the armed forces in ensuring national security and defense and proactively provide consultancy for the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee in handling problems and ensuring safety for major political events and festivals taking place in the city in 2025.

Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders visit and extend congratulations to the Ho Chi Minh City High Command on December 20. (Photo: SGGP)

