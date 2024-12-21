Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders extend congratulations to military units

SGGP

A delegation of the Party Committee, the People's Council, the People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City visited the Ho Chi Minh City High Command on December 20.

z6149655346077-777d17ef3f4d6d8115726e6203558c8b-4761jpg-7321.jpg
Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai extends his best wishes to the Party Committee of the City High Command. (Photo: SGGP)

The event marked the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and the 35th anniversary of the All-People Defence Festival (December 22).

The delegation comprised Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai, Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, and Vice Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

Speaking at the meeting, Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai believed that the High Command of the city will continue to promote the core role of the armed forces in ensuring national security and defense and proactively provide consultancy for the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee in handling problems and ensuring safety for major political events and festivals taking place in the city in 2025.

z6149655330461-b606ce5b7074173aa8b99b2f28b3654b-8309jpg-6764.jpg
Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders visit and extend congratulations to the Ho Chi Minh City High Command on December 20. (Photo: SGGP)
Related News
By Thanh Chung—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

military units Ho Chi Minh City High Command High Command of Military Region 7

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn