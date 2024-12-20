HCMC leaders visit Military Region 7 on Vietnam People's Army celebration

A delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee on December 20 visited officers and soldiers of the High Command of Military Region 7.

Nguyen Ho Hai, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee offer flowers and extend the best wishes to the Party Committee, High Command and soldiers of Military Region 7. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Nguyen Ho Hai, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee led the delegation to pay a visit on the occasion of celebrating the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) (December 22, 1944-2024) and the 35th anniversary of the All People's Defence Festival (December 22, 1989 - 2024).

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (L) extends the best wishes and congratulations to Military Region 7. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai extended the best wishes and congratulations to the Party Committee, High Command and soldiers of Military Region 7.

He also thanked them for their support to the city's Party, government and people, especially during difficult times during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai stated that in 2025, the city will host several major events, including the organization of party congresses at all levels, the 14th National Party Congress, and the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Southern Vietnam and the reunification of the country. Therefore, he expected that the Command of Military Region 7 would continue to support the municipal Party Committee in accomplishing its tasks assigned by the Party and State.

On behalf of the Command, Party Committee and soldiers of Military Region 7, Colonel Le Xuan Binh, Deputy Commander of Military Region 7, affirmed that they would continue to work closely with the Party, government and people of Ho Chi Minh City in all aspects of their work, especially in successfully organizing the party congress at all levels and the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Southern Vietnam and the reunification of the country.

By Thanh Chung- Translated by Huyen Huong