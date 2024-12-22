Today, the 2024 Intellectual Meeting Conference was held in Ho Chi Minh City by the City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee.

Ho Chi Minh City leaders convene with local intellectuals

The event brought together 289 prominent intellectual representatives from various fields in Ho Chi Minh City.

Ho Chi Minh City is a special urban area, a large center of economy, culture, education and training, science and technology, a hub for international exchange and integration, a locomotive, a driving force, with great attraction and influence of the Southern key economic region and important political position in the country.

The community of intellectuals in Ho Chi Minh City has made significant contributions to the city's construction and development. As a result, the tradition of Ho Chi Minh City places great emphasis on uniting, nurturing, harnessing, and rewarding the intellectual community as a central and ongoing priority.

The 2024 Intellectual Meeting Conference served as an invaluable forum for Ho Chi Minh City leaders to engage in meaningful dialogue with a distinguished assembly of city intellectuals. This platform facilitated the exchange of ideas, opinions, and valuable proposals. In the contemporary landscape, characterized by the transformative forces of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, with its rapid advancements in digital transformation and artificial intelligence, the contributions of intellectuals are of paramount importance to the nation's development and global integration.

The establishment of Resolution 27, aimed at fostering an intellectual workforce during the country's industrialization and modernization efforts, marks a significant milestone in the initiative to recruit, recognize, and nurture intellectual talent.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has released action programs and documents to guide Party committees, local authorities, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, and socio-political organizations at all levels. These directives are intended to develop specific programs and plans that outline the objectives, targets, content, and strategies necessary for the effective implementation of the Resolution 27, in alignment with the political responsibilities of each locality and organization.

Recognizing the critical importance of human capital, the city Party Committee has implemented a series of policies to attract and cultivate a highly skilled workforce in science and technology, ensuring the city's continued growth and development.

Ho Chi Minh City has invested in building institutions to create a modern, professional working environment, attracting scientific and technological intellectuals to participate in research, study, production, and promote the development of an innovative startup ecosystem. Amongst them are Saigon High-tech Park, High-tech Agricultural Park, Quang Trung Software Park, Institute of Computational Science and Technology, Institute of Development Research, Center for Biotechnology.

Ho Chi Minh City is currently home to a workforce of over 21,210 professionals in science and technology including 135 innovative research groups engaged in international collaboration. Additionally, the Overseas Vietnamese Science and Technology Club brings together approximately 200 experts from diverse fields across participating countries.

Simultaneously, Ho Chi Minh City is striving to innovate and refine its science and technology management framework to enhance the quality and effectiveness of research, development, and application efforts. The city is also introducing regulations for commissioning scientific research while developing mechanisms and policies to support leading scientists and nurture young intellectual talents.

To ensure a standardized and transparent attraction process, the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City issued Resolution 20 and Resolution 04, which pertain to the income levels of experts, scientists, and individuals with exceptional talents in sectors deemed necessary for the city during the 2018 to 2022 period.

Additionally, the municipal People's Committee established a procedure for attracting and selecting these professionals for the years 2019 to 2022. Under the newly implemented attraction policy, experts, scientists, and individuals with special talents who enter into contracts for specific tasks and projects may receive an initial subsidy of up to VND100 million.

In addition to regular meetings, HCMC also creates conditions for intellectuals to access reality by organizing for scientific and technological intellectuals, artists to visit and learn about the city's key projects, visit soldiers and people in the Truong Sa Archipelago, make trips back to the source, and participate in social work.

Furthermore, Ho Chi Minh City has established specific policies aimed at supporting and engaging with elderly, vulnerable, and isolated intellectuals and artists. Additionally, there is a dedicated health monitoring and care program for distinguished artists and intellectuals who have received State honors.

Over the past 15 years of implementing Resolution 27, the southern metropolis has enhanced its longstanding tradition of attracting and uniting intellectuals, artists, and writers.

In order to sustain its prominent role and serve as a catalyst for the growth of the Southern key economic region, the city is committed to advancing the training and development of high-quality human resources across essential industries and sectors.

Last but not least, the city is also dedicated to attracting and cultivating a team of experts, scientists, and individuals with unique talents to drive advancements in science and technology. This initiative aims to foster innovation and contribute to the development of a civilized, modern, and compassionate Ho Chi Minh City.

By Van Minh – Translated By Anh Quan