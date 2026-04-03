Ho Chi Minh City launches innovation-driven agricultural startup competition

Ho Chi Minh City has officially launched a startup competition aimed at fostering innovation in high-tech agriculture, reinforcing its commitment to promoting sustainable, technology-driven agricultural development.

At the launching ceremony of the competition (Photo: SGGP)

On April 3, in Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, the Management Board of the Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Agricultural Park announced the launch of the “Innovation-Driven Startup Competition in High-Tech Agriculture 2026.”

Mr. Pham Dinh Dung, Head of the Management Board of the Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Agricultural Park and Head of the Competition Organizing Board, stated that startups, cooperatives, young people, students, lecturers from universities and colleges, research institutions, organizations, and individuals nationwide with relevant ideas or technologies in high-tech agriculture are all eligible to participate in the competition.

The competition focuses on solutions applying technology across the entire agricultural value chain, from production, preservation, and processing to smart management. Applications should be submitted to the High-Tech Agricultural Business Incubation Center at No. 255 Tran Hung Dao Street, Cau Ong Lanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, or via email at doimoisangtaonncnc@gmail.com. The deadline for submission is July 31, 2026.

The pre-processing procedure for tissue-cultured bananas prior to export at U&I Agriculture Joint Stock Company in Long Hoa Commune, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

Projects and ideas that pass the preliminary round will be eligible to participate in training programs on startup skills, business model development, intellectual property, fundraising, and presentation skills, among others.

The competition is divided into two categories:

Category A, designated for students from colleges and universities, offers one first prize worth VND100 million (US$3,796), one second prize worth VND80 million (US$3,037), two third prizes worth VND60 million (US$2,277) each, and three consolation prizes worth VND40 million (US$1,518) each.

Category B, for individuals, startup groups, and startup enterprises, includes one first prize worth VND150 million (US$5,694), one second prize worth VND120 million (US$4,556), two third prizes worth VND100 million (US$3,796) each, and three consolation prizes worth VND60 million (US$2,278) each. Additionally, each category will present three supplementary awards, each valued at VND5 million (approximately US$190).

Farmers in Phu Giao Commune, Ho Chi Minh City cultivate high-tech melons for export. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending and delivering remarks at the launch ceremony, Mr. Bui Minh Thanh, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, underscored that the competition clearly demonstrates the city’s strong commitment to fostering the innovation ecosystem and encouraging the spirit of entrepreneurship. As one of the country’s leading centers for economic development, science and technology, and innovation, Ho Chi Minh City consistently recognizes its responsibility not only to drive its own growth but also to serve as a hub for connectivity, diffusion, and leadership within the broader innovation ecosystem.

Mr. Bui Minh Thanh expressed confidence that this year’s competition will continue to generate breakthrough ideas, innovative models, and feasible solutions, thereby contributing to addressing practical challenges in the agricultural sector.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh