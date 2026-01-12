Ho Chi Minh City launches affordable shopping hub for workers during Tet holiday

A selling site providing trade union members, workers, and laborers with access to essential goods at discounted prices was launched in HCMC on January 11 to celebrate the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Trade Union members shop for essential items. (Photo: SGGP)

The event, organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor at the Trade Union Intermediate School at Lot 7, Thanh Da Housing Area, Binh Quoi Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, also marked the first Ho Chi Minh City Trade Union Congress for the 2025–2030 term.

At the event, workers and laborers can purchase essential goods at discounted prices, ranging from 10 percent to 50 percent below market rates. On this occasion, more than 1,000 workers participating in the program were each given a shopping voucher worth VND150,000 by the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor.

Workers from disadvantaged backgrounds receive gifts. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Ms. Le Thi Kim Thuy, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor, the launch of the selling site providing trade union members, workers, and laborers with access to essential goods at discounted prices is a concrete step in implementing Resolution No. 02-NQ/TW dated June 12, 2021, of the Politburo on “Renewing the Organization and Operations of Vietnam’s Trade Unions in the New Context.” It also aligns with Resolution No. 07/NQ dated August 29, 2024, of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor on “Focusing on the Welfare of Trade Union Members and Workers in the New Context,” as well as the resolutions of the first Ho Chi Minh City Trade Union Congress for the 2025–2030 term.

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor also organized labor law awareness activities and presented 10 gifts, each valued at VND350,000, to workers facing difficult circumstances.

A wide range of quality products are offered at discounted prices. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Kim Khanh