Ho Chi Minh City, Italy to expand cooperation in many various fields

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen had a meeting with new Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Marco Della Seta on September 26 morning.

At the reception for Italian Ambassador Marco Della Seta, on behalf of the leaders and people of Ho Chi Minh City, the city Party Chief offered the sincerest condolences for the passing of former Italian President Giorgio Napolitano.

Secretary Nen highly appreciated President Vo Van Thuong's visit to Italy in July, bringing many good results on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relationship between the two countries as well as is likely to open a new chapter in relationship between the two nations.

Besides, Mr. Nen affirmed that the two countries have increasingly close and effective cooperation programs and on this occasion, he also thanked Italy for its supports to Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular during the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

Ho Chi Minh City is ready to welcome Italian delegations to promote cooperation programs.

According to him, the cooperative relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Milan and other Italian localities still have plenty of development potential. Therefore, the city Party Chief would like to look beyond attentions from Italian Ambassador Marco Della Seta as well as to have more opportunities for Vietnamese and Italian investors to promote and implement economic and trade cooperation and investment programs, cooperation in the various fields such as culture, education, technology, people-to-people exchanges and so on.

Furthermore, with the strength for the monuments preservation and conservation, Italy can cooperate with Ho Chi Minh City in the works of preserving monuments that is likely to be one of key cooperation contents between the two sides, added Mr. Nen.

For the side of ambassador Marco Della Seta, he thanked Ho Chi Minh City leaders for warmly welcoming to him as well as supports from the city for the Italian navy ship’s visit to Ho Chi Minh City recently.

Ambassador Marco Della Seta highly appreciated the relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Italian localities. According to him, Ho Chi Minh City is a locality having the highest population of Italians that created many favorable opportunities for Italian investors in the city. In addition, Ho Chi Minh City and Milan have many similarities, bringing a plenty of cooperation potential in the sectors of economics, trade, culture and education.

The Italian ambassador also informed about the upcoming visit of the President of the Lombardy region Attilio Fontana to Ho Chi Minh City.

Lombardy is the most prosperous region in Italy so the visit can be a good opportunity for the two sides to strengthen cooperation and investment ties in many various fields.