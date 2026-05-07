HCMC launches Month of Action on Occupational Safety and Health 2026

The Ho Chi Minh City Month of Action on Occupational Safety and Health 2026 was launched on May 7.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong and delegates attend the launching ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the launching ceremony held at the Binh Duong Convention and Exhibition Center by the municipal People’s Committee in coordination with Coteccons Construction Joint Stock Company were Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong and representatives of municipal departments, agencies, and sectors, along with more than 500 delegates representing enterprises and workers across the city.

Under the theme of strengthening risk control and improving working conditions, this year’s Action Month of Occupational Safety and Hygiene aims to create comprehensive improvements in safeguarding workers’ safety and health. Ho Chi Minh City is prioritizing the application of science and technology and digital transformation to enhance the effectiveness of early and proactive risk prevention, thereby contributing to sustainable economic growth.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong speaks at the launching ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Nearly 500 workers attend the launching ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong emphasized that economic growth is only truly meaningful when intertwined with the protection of workers' lives, health, and legitimate rights. As Ho Chi Minh City transforms into a 'mega-construction site' in 2026 with numerous key infrastructure projects underway, he urged agencies to prioritize safety at all worksites. The cultivation of a safety-first labor culture, he noted, must become an ingrained habit and a daily practice for both individuals and enterprises alike.

According to information released at the ceremony, in 2025, the country recorded 7,004 occupational accidents, down 15.47 percent compared to 2024. Material losses also declined sharply, from more than VND42.565 trillion (US$1.62 billion) to VND14.026 trillion (over US$533 million).

These results provide an important foundation for the country in general and HCMC in particular to further reduce occupational accidents and safeguard human resources in the new development phase.

On this occasion, the HCMC Department of Home Affairs mobilized 30 enterprises to provide 100 cash gifts to workers suffering from occupational accidents and facing difficult circumstances across the city.

Enterprises and employers are increasingly paying attention to investing in technology and providing protective equipment for workers. (Photo: SGGP)

Ms. Pham Thi Thanh Hien, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs presents gifts to workers injured in occupational accidents. (Photo: SGGP)

By Duy Tran, Tam Trang – Translated by Kim Khanh