HCMC resolves obstacles for 838 stalled projects

Ho Chi Minh City authorities say all 838 delayed projects and land plots facing legal and administrative obstacles have now been cleared or placed on a resolution roadmap.

Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc yesterday chaired a meeting with relevant departments and agencies on the implementation of Plan 34 on resolving stalled projects and land plots facing legal and administrative obstacles.

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc chairs the meeting (Photo: Thanh Hien)

At the meeting, Deputy Director Quach Ngoc Tuan of the HCMC Department of Finance said that after reviewing and updating the list, the city identified 838 delayed projects, works and land plots facing difficulties.

To date, the city has completed or outlined solutions for all 838 projects subject to Official Dispatch No. 112/CD-TTg on accelerating the settlement of stalled projects, achieving a 100 percent resolution rate. The projects have a combined investment value of more than VND206 trillion (US$7.8 billion) and cover over 17,000 hectares.

Of the total, 417 projects have had their obstacles fully resolved, while 393 others have largely completed the process. Another 28 projects, works and land plots have received guidance and are currently undergoing resolution procedures.

“As such, the city still has 421 projects, works and land plots that have either been largely resolved or are in the process of being addressed under existing directives. Relevant agencies will continue coordinating to implement the assigned tasks,” Deputy Director Quach Ngoc Tuan said.

HCMC Vice Chairman Tran Van Bay speaks at the meeting (Photo: THanh Hien)

Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Tran Van Bay said the city should develop what he described as a “new version” of Plan 34.

He also proposed organizing a conference to disseminate and implement Conclusion 24-KL/TW of the Politburo on continuing to remove obstacles for long-delayed projects, as well as Resolution 29/2026/QH16 of the National Assembly on special mechanisms and policies to handle land-law violations committed by organizations and individuals before the 2024 Land Law took effect, while also facilitating the settlement of prolonged stalled projects.

Concluding the meeting, HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc affirmed that the city had taken bold steps in addressing difficulties related to delayed projects and land plots under Plan 34.

He said the results reflected a positive signal that had been highly appreciated by the central government, helping strengthen confidence and demonstrating the city’s determination and goodwill in supporting businesses and unlocking development resources.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc agreed with the proposal to organize a conference on implementing Conclusion 24 and Resolution 29, and instructed the Department of Finance to coordinate with relevant agencies to prepare a review report on the implementation of Plan 34 and formulate a new plan for the next phase.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan