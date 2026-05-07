HCMC intensifies grassroots security to create safe, livable urban environment

HCMC is currently bolstering social security through police initiatives and community-led drug prevention while simultaneously prioritizing transit-oriented development and free public transport to resolve chronic urban congestion.

The police in Binh Phu Ward are guiding local residents how to use the “SOS Security and Order” app

Steel shield forged in community

As dusk descends, several task forces from the Binh Phu Ward Public Security Division begin their patrols, fanning out across boarding houses, apartment complexes, and local businesses. These shifts often stretch until dawn, remaining quiet and grueling; yet behind them lies a fierce determination to ensure social evils, especially narcotics, don’t get the chance to creep into the lives of residents.

Binh Phu Ward remains a densely populated locale characterized by a high turnover of temporary residents, making public order a priority that’s handled with meticulous care daily. Since the peak crime-fighting campaign and the “SOS Security and Order” app launched, alongside the “3-in-1 Task Force,” ward officers have intensified their grassroots presence.

During the day, they visit neighborhoods to gather feedback and remind citizens of their collective responsibility in preventing social vices. At schools, police frequently discuss the perils of narcotics, helping students recognize hazards early.

Deputy Head of the Binh Phu Ward Public Security Division Lieutenant Colonel Huynh Thien Son, who has personally participated in these patrols, noted the ward is collaborating closely with neighborhood blocks to organize regular shifts. They’re constantly varying patrol timing so criminals can’t predict patterns, thereby boosting combat effectiveness. Chairman Nguyen Huy Thang of the Binh Phu Ward People’s Committee expressed that it’s a sobering thought if addicts remain undetected. “We must work together to clean our living environment,” he shared.

This resolute spirit is reportedly transcending the urban core to reach unique locales like Con Dao Special Zone. For Mr. Nguyen Van Duc, a veteran fisherman with 20 years in these waters, memories of a desolate past contrast with today’s bustling island. What keeps him at ease is the authorities’ constant presence.

Strict port inspections and regular outreach ensure that fishermen understand and comply with safety regulations. Meanwhile, following the “Drug-free Con Dao” model, the Special Zone Public Security Division frequently execute mobile drug tests at construction sites, while Border Guards strengthen reconnaissance on fishing vessels to prevent illicit trafficking, successfully preserving long-term peace for all islanders.

Security at the grassroots level, in every ward and commune, is key to HCMC’s reputation as a livable city. Regardless of local pressures, the priority is to maintain order proactively so that residents can enjoy total peace of mind in their own homes.

Unblocking traffic arteries

A pleasant city doesn’t just need peaceful streets; it also requires convenient commutes with less congestion. Alongside security efforts, HCMC has always been searching for solutions to the traffic puzzle, a vital issue for the daily lives of millions.

As the bus navigates through congested arteries during the peak rush hour, Truong Hoang Phuong Nhi, a junior at HCMC University of Technology (Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City), observes the teeming throngs outside. Watching endless motorbikes laboring through smog and cacophony reinforces her conviction that choosing public transit was the correct move.

Initially, Nhi considered utilizing a motorbike for greater autonomy, yet witnessing constant gridlock prompted a shift to the bus. This temporary fix eventually evolved into her primary mode of transport. Daily, she manages two routes and a one-kilometer trek, necessitating meticulous timing. In return, she gains precious moments for respite or music. “It’s cost-effective and eliminates driving stress,” she shared. The prospect of free fares has Nhi ecstatic, as she believes it’ll incentivize others to alleviate urban congestion.

HCMC’s currently promoting Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), viewing the Metro as the backbone to restructure urban space and effectively exploit land funds. According to Deputy Head Nguyen Kien Giang of the Office for Maintenance and Operation of Transportation Works (HCMC Department of Construction), over the next 3-5 years, the city is going to continue coordinating to accelerate regional connectivity projects like Ring Roads 3 and 4, as well as various expressways. Simultaneously, for frequently congested routes like Pham Van Dong or Highway 13, the city’s applying technical solutions such as building intersections and optimizing traffic light cycles.

Combined with security efforts, HCMC is focusing intensely on resolving traffic jams and pollution, a core task directly assigned by General Secretary and State President To Lam. To realize this, the city’s considering a policy to provide free bus fares across the entire area with an expected annual budget of approximately VND7 trillion (US$275.6 million). This decision aims to encourage public transport habits, reduce smog, and practically share the burden of living costs with the people.

The story of HCMC’s peace would be incomplete without mentioning Phu Nhuan Ward, recently recognized as a “Drug-Free Ward” in 2025. This achievement stems from the efforts of the entire area and the signing of emulation agreements between the police and local political organizations. Residents have truly become the “eyes and ears” of the local authorities, actively reporting violations via the “SOS Security and Order” app. The blend of modern technology and clever mass mobilization has created a clean, green, and absolutely safe living environment. When the people trust the government and the government leans on the strength of the people, peace becomes a sustainable asset, a foundation upon which HCMC can confidently step out into the world with the spirit of a compassionate city.

By Thu Hoai, Cam Tuyet – Translated by Thanh Tam