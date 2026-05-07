Ho Chi Minh City strengthens cooperation with the Philippines, Cuba

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc received Francisco Noel R. Fernandez III, Ambassador of the Philippines to Vietnam, and Mauricio Alejandro Martinez Duque, the newly appointed Consul General of Cuba in the city on May 7.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (R) receives Francisco Noel R. Fernandez III, Ambassador of the Philippines to Vietnam. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc welcomed Francisco Noel R. Fernandez III on his visit and working trip to Ho Chi Minh City, expressing confidence that during his tenure, the Ambassador would serve as an important bridge in further advancing the Vietnam–Philippines Strategic Partnership in general, as well as cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Philippine partners in particular, more substantively and effectively.

The year 2026 will mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Philippines. Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City stands ready to coordinate with the Philippine side in organizing meaningful commemorative activities while proposing that the Ambassador continue supporting efforts to connect the city with potential partners from the Philippines.

Discussing the cooperation potential between Ho Chi Minh City and Manila, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee noted that the two localities possess distinct advantages that could complement each other effectively. While Manila has strengths in its English-proficient workforce, Ho Chi Minh City boasts a large and youthful labor force with a growing demand for human resource training. In addition, sectors such as tourism and processing and manufacturing industries, as well as science and technology, were identified as important areas with strong potential for both sides to jointly explore and develop.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (R) receives Francisco Noel R. Fernandez III, Ambassador of the Philippines to Vietnam. (Photo: SGGP)

For his part, Francisco Noel R. Fernandez III affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City has always played a particularly important role in the Philippines’ relations with Vietnam. He expressed appreciation to the city’s authorities for creating favorable conditions for the Filipino community living and working in the city while noting that many Philippine enterprises are currently operating effectively in the Southern region and expressing hope to see more Vietnamese businesses investing in the Philippines in the near future.

Given the many cultural and social similarities shared by the two countries, the Ambassador expressed his hope that diplomatic relations between the two governments, as well as people-to-people exchanges, would continue to flourish in the coming time. Building on the strong foundation of bilateral ties, cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Philippine partners is expected to achieve further positive outcomes, contributing to the common development of both countries.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (3rd, R), and Mauricio Alejandro Martinez Duque, the newly appointed Consul General of Cuba in the city (3rd, L) (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc also received Mauricio Alejandro Martinez Duque, the newly appointed Consul General of Cuba in Ho Chi Minh City, on the occasion of the official commencement of his tenure.

Congratulating Consul General Mauricio Alejandro Martinez Duque on assuming the important responsibility entrusted by the Party and State of Cuba, Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc expressed confidence that this would mark a positive beginning for a substantive and effective term of cooperation between the Consulate General and Ho Chi Minh City’s agencies and authorities.

According to the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Cuba—including cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Cuba—has been continuously strengthened and comprehensively developed, particularly in the fields of politics, economy, culture, and education.

Expressing solidarity with the Cuban people in facing current challenges, he affirmed that Vietnam, and Ho Chi Minh City in particular, stands ready to provide support and assistance within its capacity to help Cuba overcome its immediate difficulties.

Consul General of Cuba in Ho Chi Minh City, Mauricio Alejandro Martinez Duque, provided an overview of the current situation in Cuba to the leadership of Ho Chi Minh City and expressed gratitude for the strong affection and support that Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City have extended to Cuba. He also conveyed his hope that Ho Chi Minh City will continue to accompany and support Cuba in the coming period, while affirming that Cuba will always stand alongside Vietnam.

He further stated his commitment to promoting comprehensive cooperation between the two sides during his tenure in Ho Chi Minh City, expressing confidence that relations between Ho Chi Minh City and Cuba will be increasingly strengthened and developed in the time ahead.

By Phuong Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh