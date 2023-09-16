Can Gio District's Vam Sat 2 Bridge opens to public

On September 15, the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of Ho Chi Minh City (TCIP) held the opening ceremony for the Vam Sat 2 Bridge in Can Gio District.

The event was attended by Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

The Vam Sat 2 Bridge project had a total investment of VND343 billion (US$14.3 million) and was built to replace the existing overloaded and deteriorated Vam Sat 1 Bridge, which could no longer meet the traffic demands.

The Vam Sat 2 Bridge connects Ly Nhon commune with the remaining localities, it has a total length of 1.08 kilometers, consisting of a bridge section of 434 meters, the beginning point of 646 meters, a width of 10 meters, and 1-meter-wide sidewalks on each side, with a construction cost of VND247 billion (US$10 million).

After completion, the project is expected to contribute to the socio-economic, tourism development, connection with Ly Nhon commune, and improvement of transportation infrastructure for Can Gio District.

Mr. Nguyen Van Hong, Chairman of the People's Committee of Can Gio District, informed that the project was commenced in 2018 but was temporarily halted from December 2019 to October 2022 due to land clearance issues and the Covid-19 pandemic.

After the pandemic, Can Gio District actively engaged with and mobilized the local residents to complete the compensation and land clearance work, enabling the investor to resume construction.

According to the TCIP, the opening of the Vam Sat 2 bridge is hoped to expedite the completion of traffic projects waiting for ground such as Ong Nhieu Bridge, Tang Long Bridge in Thu Duc City, Ba Hom Bridge in Binh Tan District, and routes such as Tan Ky Tan Quy, Luong Dinh Cua, Duong Quang Ham, Provincial Road 8, and others.