HCMC Party Committee approves establishment of affiliated Party organizations

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has issued a conclusion approving the establishment of the Party Committee of Healthcare Institutions and the Party Committee of Universities and Colleges of Ho Chi Minh City.

At the conference (Photo: SGGP)

The Party Committee of Healthcare Institutions will serve as superior Party committee directly overseeing grassroots-level Party organizations under the City Party Committee. It will be formed through the restructuring and transfer of Party organizations at hospitals, institutes, and medical centers across the city.

Meanwhile, the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Universities and Colleges will also be established as a superior Party committee directly overseeing grassroots-level Party organizations under the City Party Committee. It will be formed through the restructuring and transfer of Party organizations at universities, university-level institutions, and colleges across the city.

The Standing Committee of the City Party Committee also agreed to maintain the current organizational model of the Party organization of Vietnam National University—Ho Chi Minh City as a superior Party organization directly overseeing grassroots-level Party organizations under the City Party Committee.

Once guidance on restructuring the Party organizational model of Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City is issued by the Secretariat and the Central Organization Commission, the Organization Commission of the City Party Committee will continue advising the Standing Committee and the Standing Board of the City Party Committee on the reorganization of Party structures in accordance with regulations and in line with the practical situation of the City Party organization.

The Standing Committee of the City Party Committee agreed with the proposed contents regarding the direction of Party committees, agencies, and relevant units in the implementation section of the draft project on the establishment of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Healthcare Institutions and the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Universities and Colleges.

Based on their assigned functions and responsibilities, relevant agencies and units are required to carry out the implementation in a synchronized, rigorous, and regulation-compliant manner, with completion scheduled within the second quarter of 2026.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh