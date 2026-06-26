HCMC Children’s Book Festival 2026 features over 150 activities

The 6th Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Book Festival opened on June 26 at the Ho Chi Minh City General Sciences Library.

The opening ceremony was attended by Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports Director Tran The Thuan, Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee’s Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Thi Kim Nguyen, and Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Hong An, along with many parents and children.

Delegates perform the opening ritual of the 2026 HCMC Children’s Book Festival. Photo: SGGP/ Quynh Yen

Children perform the song “Moi tuan mot quyen sach” (One Book Every Week) by composer Nguyen Van Chung. Photo: SGGP/ Quynh Yen

Held from June 26 to July 2 under the theme “Children Enjoy Reading, Learning Many Good Things,” the festival takes place simultaneously at three main venues, including the Ho Chi Minh City General Sciences Library, Aeon Mall – Sora Gardens in Binh Duong Ward, and the Revolutionary Tradition House in Vung Tau Ward.

Additional activities are also organized at the Ho Chi Minh City Book Street, Thu Duc Book Street and the Cu Chi Book Space.

Journalist Tran Gia Bao, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper, and Tran Trong Nhan, Member of the HCMC Youth Union Executive Committee, present the “Khan Quang Do Bookcase” to local wards and communes in HCMC. Photo: SGGP/ Quynh Yen

This year’s festival brings together more than 50 organizations, 48 book booths, and over 150 programs, including author–reader exchanges, creative playgrounds, STEM experiences, arts activities, life skills training and cultural exploration.

Children enthusiastically take part in STEM experiential activities at the book festival. Photo: SGGP/ Quynh Yen

A creative corner for children (Photo: SGGP/ Quynh Yen)

The festival also features folk games that attract many parents and children. Photo: SGGP/ Quynh Yen

A highlight of the event is a special exhibition marking the 50th anniversary of the renaming of Saigon–Gia Dinh to Ho Chi Minh City (July 2, 1976 – July 2, 2026).

HCMC Department of Culture and Sports Director Tran The Thuan, Member of the City Party Committee, delivers the opening remarks. Photo: SGGP/ Quynh Yen

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports Director Tran The Thuan said that this year’s festival is the largest ever in scale, expanding beyond traditional cultural spaces such as libraries and book streets to reach children in residential areas, social housing, worker dormitories, hospitals and disadvantaged communities.

He also noted that this is the first edition held after the expansion of Ho Chi Minh City’s development space, giving children more opportunities to connect, exchange, and learn about the history, culture, and development achievements of the region.

Children explore and read books at the 2026 Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Book Festival. Photo: SGGP/ Quynh Yen

Every book that reaches children today helps nurture their minds, enrich their knowledge, and inspire ambition and creativity, Director Tran The Thuan said.

By Quynh Yen- Translated by Huyen Huong