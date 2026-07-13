Culture/art

Special art performance marks 80th anniversary of People's Public Security Force

SGGP

A special art marking the 80th anniversary of the People's Public Security Force's Traditional Day (July 12, 1946 – 2026) took place at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square in Hanoi on the evening of July 12.

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At the gala, Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang and delegates visit exhibition booths showcasing achievements in science and technology, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence applications developed to support the safeguarding of national security. (Photo: SGGP)

The event under the theme “The Flow” was co-organized by the Ministry of Public Security, the Hanoi People's Committee, and Vietnam Television (VTV).

The program was conceived as an artistic epic chronicling the People's Public Security Force's 80-year journey of development, steadfast service, and growth.

Blending diverse art forms with documentary footage, the art show used the imagery of flowing water as its central emotional motif. The symbolism reflected the defining qualities of public security officers—quiet and steadfast, yet always present on the most demanding and challenging fronts.

The performance unfolded in three artistic chapters, each representing a distinct emotional current in the 80-year history of the People's Public Security Force.

Through evocative artistic expression, the concert conveyed the message that peace and stability are never achieved by chance but are the result of the unwavering loyalty, wisdom, courage, and silent sacrifices of generations of public security officers. Their enduring commitment to prioritizing the nation's interests above all else has helped strengthen the people's security posture and firmly safeguard the country's independence and freedom.

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Delegates are introduced to archival materials, photographs and artifacts highlighting key milestones, outstanding achievements, and the silent sacrifices of generations of People's Public Security officers in safeguarding national security and preserving peace and stability for the people. (Photo: SGGP)
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Delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)
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By Lam Hoang - Translated by Kim Khanh

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