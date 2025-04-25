Weather

Ho Chi Minh City forecast to continue experiencing thundershowers

It is forecast that scattered thundershowers will continue occuring across Ho Chi Minh City on April 25.

Illustrative photo: Quoc Anh

International weather agencies alerted unsettled weather patterns in Ho Chi Minh City through the start of this weekend, with scorching temperatures up to 38 degrees Celsius at the daytime, and scattered thundershowers at night.

Residents are recommended to minimize outdoor exposure between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and be cautious of lightning and whirlwinds during evening thunderstorms.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that Hanoi and the Northern region experienced widespread downpours from last night to this morning due to a low-pressure trough.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

