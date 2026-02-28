HCMC leaders extend Lunar New Year Greetings to outstanding enterprises

On February 27, delegations of leaders from the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee paid visits to and extended Lunar New Year greetings to outstanding enterprises that have made significant contributions to the city’s development.

The HCMC delegation visits Tien Phong Plastic Joint Stock Company. (Photo: SGGP)

A working delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, led by Mr. Tran Van Bay, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, visited and conveyed New Year wishes to exemplary enterprises on the occasion of the early days of the Lunar New Year 2026.

The delegation called on Tien Phong Plastic Joint Stock Company at Dong An 2 Industrial Park in Binh Duong Ward and Far Eastern Polytex Vietnam Co., Ltd. at Bau Bang Industrial Park in Bau Bang Commune.

At the meetings, Mr. Tran Van Bay highly appreciated the companies’ production models based on a circular economy ecosystem, noting their meaningful contributions to the city’s overall development. These initiatives have helped safeguard social welfare and generate employment for thousands of workers. He affirmed that their circular economy orientation is fully aligned with the “green economy” strategy pursued by the city.

The Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee also shared positive socio-economic indicators recorded by the city in 2026, expressing confidence in sustaining economic growth of over 8 percent and achieving state budget revenues exceeding VND800 trillion (US$30.7 billion) in the last year. In 2026, Ho Chi Minh City is entering a new phase of development following the merger of three localities, thereby expanding its development space and creating momentum for breakthrough growth toward a double-digit target.

The year 2026 is expected to see the city maximize the implementation of special mechanisms and policies to attract strategic investors while accelerating public investment. Despite numerous challenges in striving for double-digit growth, municipal leaders remain confident that the business community will continue to accompany the city and contribute to its overall breakthrough development.

On behalf of the city’s leadership, he extended his best wishes for a prosperous New Year to the management boards, officials, and employees of the enterprises. He reaffirmed the city’s commitment to maintaining a transparent and enabling investment climate, creating the most favorable conditions for businesses to grow in tandem with the city’s development.

The HCMC delegation visits Far Eastern Polytex Vietnam Co., Ltd. (Photo: SGGP)

By Minh Duy, Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh