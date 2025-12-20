HCMC leaders extend Christmas greetings to organizations, individuals

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders paid a visit to the Office of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam in the city on December 19.

On December 10, a delegation of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, led by Mr. Le Quoc Phong, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, visited to the Office of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam in HCMc and extended Christmas greetings to Catholic priest John the Baptist Pham Quy Trong, Chief of the office.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Le Quoc Phong and the delegation members visit the Office of the Vietnam Bishops’ Conference in HCMC and priest John the Baptist Pham Quy Trong. (Photo: SGGP/Viet Dung)

Here, Standing Deputy Secretary Le Quoc Phong expressed his desire that the Office of the Vietnam Bishops’ Conference in the city, priest John the Baptist Pham Quy Trong as well as Catholic dignitaries and followers, would continue to accompany and join hands in building an increasingly developed Ho Chi Minh City.

The Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee also conveyed his best wishes to priest John the Baptist Pham Quy Trong, the collective of the Office, Catholic dignitaries and the Catholic community for a peaceful and joyful Christmas and for a new year marked by renewed energy and achievements.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong