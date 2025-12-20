HCMC leaders extend Christmas greetings to organizations, individuals

On December 10, a delegation of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, led by Mr. Le Quoc Phong, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, visited to the Office of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam in HCMc and extended Christmas greetings to Catholic priest John the Baptist Pham Quy Trong, Chief of the office.
Here, Standing Deputy Secretary Le Quoc Phong expressed his desire that the Office of the Vietnam Bishops’ Conference in the city, priest John the Baptist Pham Quy Trong as well as Catholic dignitaries and followers, would continue to accompany and join hands in building an increasingly developed Ho Chi Minh City.
The Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee also conveyed his best wishes to priest John the Baptist Pham Quy Trong, the collective of the Office, Catholic dignitaries and the Catholic community for a peaceful and joyful Christmas and for a new year marked by renewed energy and achievements.