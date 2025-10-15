Clear mandate for people-first government in HCMC after congress

Following the 1st HCMC Party Congress, citizens express high hopes for a more effective, transparent, and people-centric government, inspired by General Secretary To Lam’s unifying vision.

Neighborhood No.22 (Alley 100 of Ben Thanh Ward) is adorned with national flags (Photo: SGGP)

Trust begins with government knowing how to “listen”

That rallying cry wasn’t just about pride; it was a profound message about responsibility. It was a call to champion the city’s role as an “origin of innovation,” to spread an aspiration for development, and, above all, to build a government that is genuinely close to and in service of its people.

When General Secretary To Lam spoke of a “super-metropolis converging three dynamic development poles,” many felt it was more than a geographical description. It was a vision of a unified, interconnected city where each region’s growth contributes to the collective strength. This belief was reinforced when he underscored the need for a streamlined, effective, and efficient administrative apparatus that makes a decisive shift toward becoming a government of service.

A point that deeply resonated with many was the General Secretary’s acknowledgment of HCMC’s efforts to create just such an apparatus. He highlighted the city’s serious implementation of administrative mergers, its dramatic overhaul of service attitudes and working styles, and its push toward digital transformation, all of which aims at creating a government that is modern, transparent, and in touch with its citizens.

Party Secretary Nguyen Van Thach of Neighborhood No.20 in Tan Phu Ward couldn’t agree more. “Even though the city has faced its share of hardships,” he explained, “HCMC’s leadership has steadfastly pursued reform, innovated its methods, and methodically reorganized the state apparatus. They’re gradually building a smart government that uses citizen satisfaction as its primary benchmark.”

He believes that to sustain this momentum, the key lies with officials who possess both vision and integrity, and who place the people’s interests above all else. He expressed his faith that the new term will bring decisive policies to finally resolve long-standing bottlenecks like traffic congestion, flooding, and pollution, guiding the city toward a future that is civilized, creative, and pioneering.

Residents are watching the congress on a screen at the Public Administration Service Center of Con Dao Special Zone (Photo: SGGP)

Citizens are placed at heart of every policy

A consistent theme running through the General Secretary’s address was the imperative to place citizens at the very center of all development policies. It was a message about the fundamental nature of a service-oriented government, where the happiness and trust of the people are the ultimate measures of success.

The line, “the happiness, satisfaction, and trust of the people are the highest measure of the leadership effectiveness and governance capacity of the political system,” truly touched the hearts of officials, party members, and residents alike, becoming the most quoted highlight from the congress’s opening day.

Secretary Nguyen Bao Minh of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of Vietnam National University – HCM called it a “humanistic development philosophy”, inspiring young officials to turn words into action. For workers like Trinh Thi Thu Diu from Dai Dung Mechanical Construction Co., the message of linking economic growth with social justice is their greatest wish, hoping for policies that stabilize their lives with housing and schools.

One of the public’s greatest expectations is that the new leadership will embody a pioneering spirit, daring to tackle challenges head-on and taking full responsibility for the people’s welfare. Citizens want to see decisive action, not an evasion of responsibility, and certainly no “passing the buck” on hot issues like urban planning, traffic, corruption, and administrative reform.

Building a transparent, professional, and upright public administration is key to regaining public trust. People want to be served, not subjected to a bureaucratic “ask-give” system. They want a government that listens and involves them in policymaking.

For the working class and low-income residents, hopes are pinned not on slogans but rather on concrete actions for affordable housing, stable living costs, and secure jobs. For Ho Phuc Thien, a construction worker in Tan Dinh Ward, the hopes are grounded in daily realities. “I just hope for affordable housing, stable living costs, and regular work,” he explained. “If this Congress can produce realistic policies, the poor will have a better chance at life.”

Echoing this sentiment, Huynh Ngoc Hau, a small merchant at Ben Thanh Market, added, “It’s great that the city is developing, but they have to remember the small traders. I just hope for simpler administrative procedures, without getting the runaround when applying for a license or paying taxes.”

Con Dao stays green on development path

On Con Dao, the “sacred island” of the nation, Tran Thanh Tin, who has spent nearly two decades of his life there, followed the General Secretary’s speech intently.

“When I heard the General Secretary speak of the nation’s hope for the new city to become a ‘super-metropolis’ model – smart, modern, green, and sustainable – it felt like he was speaking directly about my home,” he said. “Con Dao also has that same dream to be dynamic while preserving the environment, culture, and sacred values that define this island.”

The man recounted how life has changed daily since Con Dao merged with HCMC. The national power grid now lights up the island, doctors from the mainland provide regular support, and complex surgeries are now performed locally. “People feel more secure, more confident,” he said. “Everyone feels the future is within reach.”

It’s clear that General Secretary To Lam’s message of “green, sustainable, and harmonious development” has resonated far and wide. From the bustling urban core to the sacred shores of Con Dao, there is a shared belief that development is only truly meaningful when it preserves nature, culture, and human happiness. The 1st HCMC Party Congress opens a new chapter, but what lingers most in the hearts and minds of the people is the spirit imparted by General Secretary To Lam, a spirit that awakens aspiration, strengthens trust, and places people at the very center of progress. The city named after Uncle Ho is now embarking on a new journey, one powered by trust, wisdom, and the will of its people.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam