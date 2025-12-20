City leader calls for spreading image of Cu Chi heroic land worldwide

The Party Committee and Management Board of the Cu Chi Tunnels Historical Site, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Command, organized the event.
Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong, extended heartfelt greetings and expressed profound gratitude to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, Heroes of the People’s Armed Forces and the families of those who made noble sacrifices on the heroic land of Cu Chi.
Mr. Dang Minh Thong emphasized that the land of Cu Chi embodies the sacrifices of the people and armed forces of the Eastern region, forming a powerful symbol of revolutionary heroism and unwavering patriotism.
Looking ahead to a new stage of development, Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong noted the need for the site’s management to unlock the full value of the specially designated national historical relic, particularly, the importance of preserving the site as a lasting repository of patriotism and the spirit of self-reliance and resilience for younger generations, as well as strongly renewing communication approaches and enhancing the application of technology to create engaging experiential products, thereby spreading the image of the Cu Chi Tunnels more widely to worldwide.
On this occasion, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong presented the Certificate of Merit from the Prime Minister to the Party Committee and Management Board of the Cu Chi Tunnels Historical Site for their outstanding achievements during the 2020–2024 period.
>>>Below are some photos from the ceremony.