City leader calls for spreading image of Cu Chi heroic land worldwide

A ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the Cu Chi Tunnels Historical Site’s Traditional Day (December 19, 1995 –2025) was held on December 19.

The Party Committee and Management Board of the Cu Chi Tunnels Historical Site, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Command, organized the event.

Delegates perform the ceremonial offering of flowers and incense at the Ben Duoc Martyrs’ Memorial Temple.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong, extended heartfelt greetings and expressed profound gratitude to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, Heroes of the People’s Armed Forces and the families of those who made noble sacrifices on the heroic land of Cu Chi.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong emphasized that the land of Cu Chi embodies the sacrifices of the people and armed forces of the Eastern region, forming a powerful symbol of revolutionary heroism and unwavering patriotism.

Mr. Dang Minh Thong, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, offers incense in tribute to fallen heroes and martyrs.

Looking ahead to a new stage of development, Deputy Secretary Dang Minh Thong noted the need for the site’s management to unlock the full value of the specially designated national historical relic, particularly, the importance of preserving the site as a lasting repository of patriotism and the spirit of self-reliance and resilience for younger generations, as well as strongly renewing communication approaches and enhancing the application of technology to create engaging experiential products, thereby spreading the image of the Cu Chi Tunnels more widely to worldwide.

MS. Truong My Hoa, former Member of the Party Central Committee and former Vice President of Vietnam, offers incense in tribute to fallen heroes and martyrs.

On this occasion, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong presented the Certificate of Merit from the Prime Minister to the Party Committee and Management Board of the Cu Chi Tunnels Historical Site for their outstanding achievements during the 2020–2024 period. Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong presents the Certificate of Merit from the Prime Minister to the Party Committee and Management Board of the Cu Chi Tunnels Historical Site.

By Manh Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong