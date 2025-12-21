Ho Chi Minh City

Delegates attending HCMC Women’s Congress pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

SGGPO

Delegates attending the first HCMC Women’s Congress for the 2025–2030 term offered incense and flowers to pay tribute to the late President Ho Chi Minh at his Statue Park in front of the City Hall in Nguyen Hue Walking Street in Saigon Ward.

z7348435081490-adb21a6404d68dc7493dacb72297123a-431-1678.jpg
On the morning of December 21, delegates attending the first HCMC Women’s Congress for the 2025–2030 term offer incense and flowers to pay tribute to the late President Ho Chi Minh at his Statue Park in front of the City Hall in Nguyen Hue Walking Street in Saigon Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

The visit held on the morning of December 21 was led by Ms. Vo Thi Thanh Truc, Member of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union.

The delegation solemnly laid flowers and observed a moment of silence, expressing deep gratitude and paying tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, the national liberation hero, the brilliant leader of the Party and the Vietnamese people, and an outstanding cultural figure of Vietnam who devoted his entire life to the revolutionary cause, national independence, and the well-being and happiness of the people.

President Ho Chi Minh has always been a shining example of patriotism, revolutionary heroism, solidarity, fighting spirit, and a revolutionary morality characterized by diligence, thriftiness, integrity, righteousness, and impartiality, as well as a spirit of pure international solidarity.

After the flower-laying ceremony, the delegation proceeded to the Ho Chi Minh City Hall at No. 111 on Ba Huyen Thanh Quan Street, Xuan Hoa Ward, to attend the congress’s formal plenary session.

z7348435104407-a3dfd325375905208e6f72ebd0332ccc-5011-4845.jpg
The delegation expresses deep gratitude and pays tribute to the enduring legacy of President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP)
z7348436116309-1d4eb28233e9c4934021ce48fdc82ba5-4027-4635.jpg
By Cam Tuyet—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

first HCMC Women’s Congress for the 2025–2030 term HCMC Women’s Congress Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn