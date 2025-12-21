Delegates attending HCMC Women’s Congress pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

Delegates attending the first HCMC Women’s Congress for the 2025–2030 term offered incense and flowers to pay tribute to the late President Ho Chi Minh at his Statue Park in front of the City Hall in Nguyen Hue Walking Street in Saigon Ward.

The visit held on the morning of December 21 was led by Ms. Vo Thi Thanh Truc, Member of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union.

The delegation solemnly laid flowers and observed a moment of silence, expressing deep gratitude and paying tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, the national liberation hero, the brilliant leader of the Party and the Vietnamese people, and an outstanding cultural figure of Vietnam who devoted his entire life to the revolutionary cause, national independence, and the well-being and happiness of the people.

President Ho Chi Minh has always been a shining example of patriotism, revolutionary heroism, solidarity, fighting spirit, and a revolutionary morality characterized by diligence, thriftiness, integrity, righteousness, and impartiality, as well as a spirit of pure international solidarity.

After the flower-laying ceremony, the delegation proceeded to the Ho Chi Minh City Hall at No. 111 on Ba Huyen Thanh Quan Street, Xuan Hoa Ward, to attend the congress’s formal plenary session.

The delegation expresses deep gratitude and pays tribute to the enduring legacy of President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP)

By Cam Tuyet—Translated by Kim Khanh