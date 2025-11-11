Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City decentralizes construction order management

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has issued a new decision on the decentralization of construction order management across the city, which will take effect on November 20.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has issued a new decision on the decentralization of construction order management across the city, which will take effect on November 20. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction will be responsible for monitoring, inspecting, detecting, preventing, and handling violations related to construction projects for which it has issued building permits or investment decisions.

The department will also oversee investment projects whose feasibility studies and post-basic design documents fall under its appraisal authority, in line with the decentralization, authorization, and adjustments approved by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

Construction investment feasibility study report and construction designs implemented after basic designs that are appraised by the specialized construction agency under the Ministry of Construction will also fall under the relevant oversight provisions.

The Management Boards of Ho Chi Minh City’s High-Tech Park, High-Tech Agricultural Park, and Export Processing and Industrial Zones are tasked with monitoring, inspecting, detecting, preventing, and handling all construction projects within the boundaries of the functional zones under their respective jurisdictions.

The People’s Committees of communes, wards, and special zones are responsible for monitoring, inspecting, detecting, preventing, and addressing construction projects that lack a required building permit issued by the competent authority. They will also oversee projects for which the commune, ward, or special zone authorities have issued building permits or investment decisions, as well as investment projects whose feasibility reports and post-basic designs are appraised by the local construction management agency under their jurisdiction, in accordance with the decentralization, authorization, and adjustments issued by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh

