Ho Chi Minh City, China expand cooperation

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (R) receives Chinese Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Vietnam, He Wei. (Photo: SGGP)

At the reception, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang expressed his pleasure at welcoming Chinese Ambassador He Wei, his spouse, and members of the delegation on their visit and working trip to Ho Chi Minh City. He highly appreciated the positive development of relations between the two Parties and the two countries, Vietnam and China. He affirmed that cooperation with Chinese localities and partners has always been among Ho Chi Minh City’s top priorities in its external relations activities.

Discussing the city’s development orientation, Mr. Tran Luu Quang shared with Ambassador He Wei the role of Ho Chi Minh City in advancing Vietnam’s economic development goals. According to him, the city has been entrusted by the central government with the responsibility of creating new growth models and serving as a driving force for economic growth across the Southern Key Economic Region. In addition, Ho Chi Minh City is pursuing a sustainable development strategy with people at its center. Accordingly, all policies—from urban planning and infrastructure development to social welfare programs—are aimed at improving residents’ quality of life and ensuring greater comfort and convenience for the people.

In addition, the city’s Party Chief noted that Ho Chi Minh City is concentrating its resources on addressing major challenges faced by a megacity, including traffic congestion, environmental pollution, urban flooding, and the optimization of technical infrastructure systems. He expressed his wish to send delegations of city leaders and officials to Chinese cities to exchange practical experience in urban governance and management.

Ambassador He Wei observed that Ho Chi Minh City is a megacity at a critical stage of development. He expressed keen interest in the city’s urban governance models, particularly its experience in tackling challenges related to the environment, water resources, transportation, and human resource development.

Highlighting the considerable potential for substantive cooperation between Chinese partners and Ho Chi Minh City, Ambassador He Wei proposed that both sides focus on key areas such as infrastructure development and supply chain cooperation. He noted that many Chinese enterprises in high-tech and green development sectors are increasingly seeking to expand overseas and are interested in investing in Vietnam, which is regarded as offering a familiar and favorable investment environment. In addition, the two sides should strengthen the exchange of practical experience in urban management and development.

Ambassador He Wei expressed confidence that Ho Chi Minh City will continue to play its role as the country’s leading economic hub, pioneer innovative governance models, and make positive contributions to further strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Vietnam and China.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh