HCMC leaders receive Commander of Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet

As part of the goodwill visit of INS Udaygiri and INS Kavaratti to Ho Chi Minh City, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Van Bay on June 22 received Rear Admiral Alok Ananda, Commander of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet.

At the meeting, Vice Chairman Tran Van Bay highly appreciated the Indian Navy’s decision to select Ho Chi Minh City as a destination for exchange activities.

The visit comes at a time when Vietnam–India relations are experiencing strong momentum, particularly following the two countries’ agreement to elevate ties to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2026.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Van Bay presents a souvenir to Rear Admiral Alok Ananda, Commander of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet. Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu

The Ho Chi Minh City leader proposed that both sides continue to strengthen officer exchanges and enhance cooperation in search and rescue operations, humanitarian assistance, and disaster response, contributing to maritime security and safety.

He also noted that the memorandum of understanding recently signed between Ho Chi Minh City and Mumbai has opened up new opportunities for cooperation in economic development, trade, logistics and tourism.

For his part, Rear Admiral Alok Ananda expressed deep admiration for Vietnam’s remarkable economic progress over the past decade.

HCMC leaders and members of the Indian naval delegation pose for a commemorative photo. Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu

He wished Vietnam continued success in maintaining its stable growth trajectory and expressed hope that the visit by the Indian naval delegation would create new opportunities for comprehensive and sustainable bilateral cooperation in the years ahead.

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By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong