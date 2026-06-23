HCMC calls for breakthrough sectors to drive growth in Binh Chau Commune

On June 22, a delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, led by Mr. Le Quoc Phong, Member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, held a working session with the Standing Committee of the Binh Chau Commune Party Committee to review socio-economic performance in the first half of 2026 and discuss key tasks for the remainder of the year.

Ho Chi Minh City Standing Deputy Party Secretary Le Quoc Phong speaks at the working session with Binh Chau Commune authorities.

According to a report presented at the working session, the total production value of economic sectors in Binh Chau Commune reached an estimated VND1.024 trillion (US$39 million) in the first six months of 2026, up 22.5 percent compared to the same period in 2025.

The commune received 6,405 administrative procedure applications during the period and processed 6,244 of them. Of the completed applications, 99.8 percent were resolved on time, while the digitization rate of administrative records reached 100 percent.

In Party-building work, six out of seven assigned targets were achieved or exceeded the schedule.

Speaking at the working session, Mr. Le Quoc Phong commended the efforts of the commune’s Party organization and local authorities in implementing development tasks during the first half of the year.

He called on the Standing Committee of the Binh Chau Commune Party Committee to accelerate the disbursement of public investment capital, describing it as a key task for stimulating economic growth and improving infrastructure. He also stressed the importance of clearly identifying sectors with breakthrough potential that can serve as new drivers of development.

Ho Chi Minh City Standing Deputy Party Secretary Le Quoc Phong urged the commune to maximize its advantages in eco-tourism while preserving forest and marine resources. He also encouraged local authorities to explore high-tech agricultural development and focus on building distinctive tourism products and a branded nighttime economy for Binh Chau to extend visitors’ stays and increase tourism spending.

In addition, he said the commune should actively contribute to the city's broader goals, including providing health checkups for all residents, improving education services, and effectively implementing the objective of creating drug-free communes and wards.

A representative of Binh Chau Commune leaders speaks at the working session with the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee delegation.

Regarding Party-building efforts, Ho Chi Minh City Standing Deputy Party Secretary Le Quoc Phong called for greater digitalization in Party work, accelerated digital transformation, and enhanced governance and management efficiency. He also emphasized the need to improve the quality of grassroots Party cell activities.

The commune was further instructed to promptly finalize a performance evaluation system for officials based on assigned responsibilities, ensuring assessments are objective and substantive. Local authorities were also asked to review existing staffing levels to evaluate workforce effectiveness and determine whether personnel resources adequately meet operational requirements.

By Manh Thang, Nguyen Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong