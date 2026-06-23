HCMC continues to reduce staff by 5-10 percent during 2027–2031

Agencies and units are required to develop annual roadmaps to downsize their workforce, particularly those that did not achieve staff reductions in 2026.

During the 2027–2031 period, Ho Chi Minh City will continue streamlining staffing levels across the political system by 5–10 percent.

The Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has directed the Party Committee’s advisory and support agencies, Party committees directly under the City Party Committee, and Party committees of communes, wards, and special zones to thoroughly disseminate and fully implement the contents of Conclusion No. 40-KL/TW, Regulation No. 183-QD/TW, and Decision No. 185-QD/TW among cadres, Party members, civil servants, public employees, and workers under their management, ensuring serious, synchronized, and effective implementation in accordance with the regulations of the Central Committee.

In addition, they are required to strengthen leadership and direction over the effective management and utilization of allocated staffing quotas, ensuring compliance with the Party’s guidelines and the State’s laws and regulations; make decisions on the use of labor contracts; and use the unit’s recurrent expenditure budget to pay salaries and allowances for employees working under labor contracts.

The Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee also requested regular inspection and supervision, while promoting the oversight role of the People’s Council, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, and the public in the staffing management and utilization as well as the implementation of staff reduction at agencies and units with assigned staffing allocation by the Standing Board of the City Party Committee and the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, in accordance with approved civil servant and public employee job positions.

The Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee assigned the Organization Commission of the City Party Committee to take the lead, in coordination with the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and relevant agencies, in advising the Standing Board of the City Party Committee on the development of a staffing allocation scheme for 2026 and orientations for the 2027–2031 period.

The scheme must ensure alignment with approved job positions, the policy of streamlining the organizational apparatus, and the requirements for the construction and development of Ho Chi Minh City in the new era in accordance with Politburo Resolution No. 09. The Organization Commission of the City Party Committee is tasked with advising on and finalizing the draft scheme before July 30.

In addition, the Organization Commission of the City Party Committee is responsible for advising on decisions regarding the allocation of staffing quotas for 2026 for Party agencies, agencies of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, and public non-business units directly under the City Party Committee, as well as Party agencies, agencies of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, and local government bodies at the communes, wards, and special zones.

The Organization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee is tasked with developing a database to support the management of staffing quotas, cadres, civil servants, public employees, and personnel whose salaries are funded through public service revenues across the city’s entire political system. The database is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2026.

The Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee shall lead the People’s Committee in directing the Department of Home Affairs to review actual staffing levels and the number of civil servants and public employees whose salaries are paid from the state budget in agencies, units, and localities within the government sector, including staffing quotas of mass organizations assigned tasks by the Party and the State. It shall also coordinate with the Organization Commission of the City Party Committee to propose staffing allocation principles and criteria for 2026 and guidelines for 2027–2031.

Party committees of communes, wards, and special zones; Party committees directly under the City Party Committee; and the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of Ho Chi Minh City are required to urgently review and assess the management and utilization of staffing quotas within their respective agencies and units, ensuring that staffing is allocated in accordance with job positions, the rank structure of civil servants and public employees, and the requirements for fulfilling assigned political tasks.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh