HCMC records sharp year-on-year decline in traffic accidents

HCMC saw a sharp decline in traffic accidents, fatalities, and injuries in the first five months of 2026 compared with the same period last year, authorities reported.

In the first five months of 2026, traffic accidents resulted in 334 deaths.

In the first five months of 2026, road traffic safety in HCMC continued to show notable improvements, with sharp declines in traffic accidents, fatalities, and injuries compared with the same period last year, the HCMC Department of Construction reported on June 22.

The city recorded 677 traffic incidents, including minor collisions, resulting in 334 deaths and 374 injuries. Compared with the same period in 2025, the number of accidents fell by 161 cases, or 19.21 percent, while fatalities dropped by 76 and injuries decreased by 100, equivalent to 18.54 percent and 21.1 percent, respectively.

Road traffic accounted for the vast majority of cases, with 674 incidents causing 332 deaths and 373 injuries. This represented a year-on-year decline of 164 cases, 87 fatalities, and 101 injuries. In contrast, rail transport recorded three accidents, resulting in two deaths and one injury, marking an increase compared to the same period last year.

Law enforcement agencies stepped up traffic monitoring and enforcement, handling 295,299 road violations, up 47 percent year-on-year. Authorities issued 133,673 fines totaling more than VND346.7 billion, suspended driving licenses in 12,875 cases, and deducted points from 26,236 licenses.

In inland waterway transport, inspectors detected and sanctioned 1,009 violations, an increase of 230 cases compared to the same period last year, with total fines amounting to nearly VND1.79 billion.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan