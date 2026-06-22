Real work, genuine efficacy define 2026 youth volunteer campaign

During the summer of 2026, enthusiastic HCMC youth volunteers are tackling community challenges by providing crucial free tutoring locally and delivering essential medical care in neighboring Laos.

The dedicated medical staff from HCMC are examining the health of local residents in Attapeu Province, Laos

“Blue-shirt tutors”

On two weekend mornings these days, Le Ngoc Thanh Ngan’s courtyard in Dong Thanh Commune has transformed into a learning space for youngsters. From dawn, ten volunteers from the “Blue-shirt tutors” squad prepare suitable tables, chairs, and study materials. At 9:00 a.m., the classroom kicks off with 20 students, all of whom are children of factory workers residing at Youth Worker Cultural Accommodation Area No.1.

For Ms. Ngan, summer brings an influx of rural children joining their parents, sparking demand for educational activities. Consequently, she has lent her yard for years, allowing volunteers to maintain these crucial classes.

“The kids study efficiently, and the house becomes vibrant. I perceive this as a meaningful act, so I’m always ready to support them,” she explained, observing the bustling courtyard.

The individuals standing at the front of these classes aren’t professional teachers, but dedicated Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union members and enthusiastic youth volunteers operating across HCMC. They seamlessly divide the workload: one instructs mathematics, another tutors reading comprehension, while someone else provides crucial support in English. Each individual takes on a specific task, sharing the desire to help youngsters elevate academic knowledge and hone practical skills.

Nguyen Hong Nga My, leader of the “Blue-shirt tutors,” shared, “Every child possesses a distinct personality, so the instructional approach must vary. The crucial element is fostering closeness to ensure kids don’t view studying as pressure.”

This unwavering companionship helps countless worried parents breathe a sigh of relief. For Ms. Vo Thi Thuy Duong, a garment factory worker, grueling overtime shifts mean she rarely has time to supervise her child’s studies. Therefore, this classroom has blossomed into a reliable sanctuary. “I cherish these volunteers because they provide academic support and wholehearted care,” she enthusiastically elaborated.

Moving into 2026, the “Blue-shirt tutors” initiative is rolled out by the HCMC Youth Worker Support Center across 55 distinct learning hotspots, expanding into new territories following administrative restructuring.

Le Dieu Thanh Truc, a standing member of the program’s organizing committee, noted that besides reviewing academic knowledge, the initiative proactively ramps up specialized workshops focusing on digital citizenship, AI application, cybersecurity, environmental protection, and life skills. This helps children develop intellect and competencies aligning with today's fast-paced society.

Furthermore, the program coordinates with the “Green March” campaign to propagate fire prevention and fighting techniques, emergency escape protocols, and self-protection maneuvers.

Continuing deep Vietnamese – Lao solidarity

The iconic blue volunteer shirts aren’t merely making an appearance within the residential clusters of HCMC. They’re now accompanying the city’s youth directly into neighboring Laos, enthusiastically writing the next chapter of the profound Vietnamese-Lao friendship.

This year, international summer volunteer activities are being enthusiastically deployed across Attapeu, Champasak, Xekong, and Salavan provinces. The robust contingent boasts 67 dedicated soldiers from the “Green Summer” and “Pink Vacation” forces, alongside 11 highly skilled physicians hailing directly from the HCMC Department of Health.

This important journey inherently carries a series of practical public works. They include constructing friendship houses, donating fully equipped computer labs, implementing sustainable solar-powered street lighting, and successfully installing advanced water purifiers. Furthermore, they’re meticulously examining and treating roughly 2,500 local residents, distributing 1,100 social security gift packages, and flawlessly executing countless other grassroots community activities.

Over in Sanxay District of Attapeu Province, right from the crack of dawn, hundreds of eager locals had already hit the ground running, patiently waiting for comprehensive medical check-ups. Dedicated medical professionals systematically measured blood pressure, provided rigorous health consultations, and dispensed vital medications. Every heartwarming smile and rustic “thank you, Vietnam” echoing from the villagers couldn’t help but leave the enthusiastic volunteers deeply moved.

For Level-I Specialist Hoang Quoc Anh, Youth Union Secretary at the HCMC Hospital for Traumatology and Orthopedics, plunging into an international volunteer squad was incredibly eye-opening. “After seven days actively participating, I clearly perceive that the healthcare demands of the local populace remain overwhelmingly massive,” he earnestly elaborated, noting some peak locations skyrocketed to nearly 700 visits.

Unsurprisingly, the most agonizing difficulties stem from severe language barriers and drastically impoverished medical conditions. Nevertheless, the young doctors consistently demonstrated incredible flexibility in arranging the process to serve the citizens. There are glaring cases where individuals only discover severe underlying health conditions upon finally showing up for a check-up.

According to Level-I Specialist Quoc Anh, the most memorable aspect throughout his grueling stint is undeniably the unbreakable spirit of solidarity. Whenever the massive influx of patients becomes overwhelmingly crowded, specific sub-teams are fully prepared to jump right in and support the medical division. Whoever has lingering tasks simply joins hands to get the job done.

HCMC Youth Union Secretary Ngo Minh Hai emphatically affirmed that the main volunteer spirit among the city’s youths has successfully blossomed into a clearly beautiful tradition. They strictly insist on delivering “real work, real products, and genuine efficacy,” ensuring every single completed project inherently leaves a profoundly beautiful emotional imprint in the hearts of local residents as they depart.

Pivotal targets for summer season Successfully planting over 150,000 brand-new green trees;

Drastically elevating digital competencies and pushing administrative reforms for at least 1 million citizen interactions;

Wholeheartedly caring for a minimum of 500,000 disadvantaged citizens, teenagers, and young children;

Actively organizing exactly 200 free swimming classes or highly specialized “drowning prevention and fighting skills training” sessions specifically for youngsters.

By Cam Tuyet, Thu Hoai – Translated by Thanh Tam