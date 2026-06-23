HCMC strengthens ties with China’s Tibet Autonomous Region

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung on June 22 welcomed a delegation from the People’s Congress of China’s Tibet Autonomous Region.

During the reception, both sides expressed a desire to strengthen cooperation in tourism, trade, agriculture and cultural exchanges.

The delegation was led by Xu Chengcang, Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Tibet Autonomous Region People's Congress.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Van Dung receives Xu Chengcang, Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of the Tibet Autonomous Region, China.

During the meeting, Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung highly appreciated the growing traditional friendship between Vietnam and China across multiple sectors. He emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City places great importance on expanding cooperation with Chinese localities and expressed confidence that the delegation’s visit would open a new chapter in relations between the city and the Tibet Autonomous Region.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council leader briefed the delegation on the city’s socio-economic development following the recent administrative boundary merger. He noted that both sides should strengthen cooperation and exchange experiences in economic development and social welfare, while promoting economic and cultural exchanges and tourism connectivity.

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council leaders pose for a commemorative photo with the delegation from the People’s Congress of the Tibet Autonomous Region, China.

Introducing the Tibet Autonomous Region, Mr. Xu Chengcang said the region is located in southwestern China and comprises six cities and one prefecture-level administrative area, with a population of approximately 3.7 million people. In 2025, Tibet’s gross domestic product exceeded 300 billion yuan (about US$41.8 billion), representing a seven percent increase compared to the previous year.

He proposed enhancing friendly exchanges and developing a long-term cooperation framework between the Tibet Autonomous Region and Ho Chi Minh City, particularly in tourism, agriculture and trade. He also expressed hope that more Vietnamese agricultural and seafood products would gain access to the Tibetan market in the future.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong