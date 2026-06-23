HCMC leaders commend Belgian Ambassador’s contributions

On June 23, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang received Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to Vietnam Karl Van Den Bossche on his farewell visit.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (R) receives Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to Vietnam Karl Van Den Bossche on his farewell visit. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Mr. Tran Luu Quang highly appreciated Ambassador Karl Van Den Bossche’s efforts and contributions during his four-year tenure in Vietnam, which have helped strengthen cooperation between the two countries, particularly between the Kingdom of Belgium and Ho Chi Minh City. He emphasized that the humanitarian spirit and solid foundation built by both sides over the years provide favorable conditions for pursuing larger-scale projects in the future.

On behalf of the authorities and people of Ho Chi Minh City, the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee expressed sincere gratitude for the Ambassador’s personal commitment, as well as Belgium’s support for humanitarian activities and efforts to address the consequences of Agent Orange in Vietnam. He reaffirmed that Ho Chi Minh City always welcomes and is committed to creating the most favorable conditions for Belgian enterprises to invest, conduct business, and expand their operations in the city.

The HCMC Party Chief wished Ambassador Karl Van Den Bossche and his family good health, happiness, and continued success in his new position, while expressing hope that he would soon return to visit the city.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (R) offers a gift to Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to Vietnam Karl Van Den Bossche. (Photo: SGGP)

Belgian Ambassador to Viet Nam Karl Van Den Bossche shared updates on several notable cooperation projects between Vietnam and Belgium. In particular, Belgium’s DEEP C Industrial Zones and Port Complex, after 30 years of successful operations in the Northern region, is actively exploring opportunities to expand its investment in the Southern region and Ho Chi Minh City. Meanwhile, John Cockerill Group is implementing hydrogen energy projects, and Belgian partners have recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Environment Company on a medical waste treatment project using microwave technology.

The Ambassador affirmed that his successor would continue to promote cooperation programs with Ho Chi Minh City, focusing on the development of seaport infrastructure; renewable energy—particularly offshore wind power—and environmental treatment solutions.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh