One-time social insurance claims continue to fall in HCMC

Ho Chi Minh City has advanced social insurance coverage and welfare policies, according to a June 23 working session with the Social Insurance Management Council’s supervisory delegation.

An overview of the meeting

Mr. Nguyen Van Cuong, Full-time Vice Chairman of the Social Insurance Management Council, led the delegation. Meanwhile, HCMC was represented by Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, and Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, along with leaders of relevant departments and agencies.

According to the city administration, approximately 4.73 million people participated in social insurance in 2025, equivalent to 58.42 percent of the working-age labor force, exceeding the target set under Resolution No.28-NQ/TW by 13.42 percent. Unemployment insurance coverage reached 4.48 million people, or 55.27 percent of the labor force, surpassing the resolution's target by 20.27 percent. Health insurance coverage reached 94.81 percent of the population, slightly below the 95 percent target but still maintained at a high level.

By the end of May 2026, the number of social insurance participants had risen to more than 4.81 million, while unemployment insurance enrollment exceeded 4.48 million, and health insurance coverage surpassed 13.14 million people.

Implementation of social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance policies in Ho Chi Minh City

The city reported that social insurance and unemployment insurance benefits were processed promptly and in compliance with regulations. In 2025 alone, more than three million benefit claims were settled. Notably, the number of workers opting for one-time social insurance withdrawals has continued to decline, reflecting growing awareness of the long-term benefits of preserving contribution periods to qualify for retirement pensions.

Mr. Nguyen Van Cuong, Full-time Vice Chairman of the Social Insurance Management Council, speaks at the working session.

HCMC also urged the National Assembly, the Government, and relevant ministries to further refine the legal framework, expand mandatory social insurance coverage, modernize information technology infrastructure, and strengthen data-sharing mechanisms to improve the effectiveness of social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance administration.

Mr. Nguyen Van Cuong praised the city’s achievements during the 2024–2026 period and urged local authorities to prioritize several key tasks. He also recommended revising Resolution No. 56/2025/NQ-HDND to broaden health insurance support for residents aged 60 to under 65 who are not yet covered by mandatory health insurance. He also proposed increasing subsidies for voluntary social insurance contributions to 100 percent for poor and near-poor households, while extending support policies to additional groups to make participation more attractive.

The official further urged the city to intensify inspections and strictly address delayed payments and evasion of social insurance and health insurance obligations. He also called for clearer guidance on labor contracts that do not accurately reflect employment relationships.

In addition, HCMC was encouraged to accelerate the implementation of Project 06 and digital transformation initiatives, strengthen data-sharing among population, labor, and business databases, and complete updates of personal identification numbers and citizen identification records to ensure accurate and efficient management and payment of social insurance and health insurance benefits.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, speaks at the working session.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong reaffirmed the city's commitment to social security policies and expanding insurance coverage. He said HCMC would continue pursuing comprehensive measures to attract more participants to voluntary social insurance schemes, while flexibly allocating budget resources to welfare programs that improve living standards and broaden coverage.

The city will also strengthen coordination among agencies and organizations to enhance public outreach, awareness campaigns, and the effective implementation of social insurance policies across the metropolis.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan