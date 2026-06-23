HCMC Party Secretary reviews and addresses delayed land cases

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang on June 22 met with residents involved in long-standing land and housing disputes. He directed authorities to accelerate resolutions, ensure legal compliance and clarify issues within set deadlines.

HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang, together with leaders of the municipal government and city departments, reviews maps, records and documents related to the complaint filed by Ms. Nguyen Thi Man. (Photo:SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Specifically, the Politburo Member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee received citizen Trinh Thi Thanh Huyen from Tam Thang Ward.

During the meeting, Ms. Huyen said that in December 2003, her father, Trinh Duong, was allocated a 109-square-meter land plot in an alley off Vo Thi Sau Street in former Vung Tau City by the former Ba Ria–Vung Tau provincial authorities.

Although her family fulfilled all financial obligations and paid the required land-use fees in 2004, they have yet to receive the land nearly 23 years later.

According to her, the land is currently occupied by another household that has not complied with a land recovery decision. Despite a final cassation ruling by the Council of Judges of the Supreme People’s Court, the land has still not been handed over to her family.

After hearing reports from relevant departments, agencies and local authorities and reviewing the case file, HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang instructed competent authorities to complete procedures for enforcing the land recovery decision and hand over the land to her family before August 10.

He also assigned the Internal Affairs Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to draw lessons from the case to prevent similar situations in the future and to advise on reviewing the responsibilities of officials involved in the prolonged delay.

The city Party chief later met with the family of Nguyen Thi Man from Xuan Hoa Ward. Representing the family, Mr. Huynh Huu Binh presented a complaint concerning a land dispute with another household.

According to him, a shared courtyard of more than 18 square meters used by the two families had been recognized as private property belonging to the neighboring household, while a separate 34-square-meter plot owned by Ms. Nguyen Thi Man’s family had been classified as jointly used land.

Based on collected documents and records, Mr. Huynh Huu Binh requested that authorities commission an expert examination of documents showing signs of irregularities in order to clarify the case and determine the responsibilities of individuals involved in accordance with the law.

After hearing reports from leaders of Xuan Hoa Ward and relevant agencies, Mr. Tran Luu Quang, together with representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and city departments, directly reviewed maps, records and documents related to the disputed land.

Noting discrepancies and inconsistencies in the case file that require further clarification, the HCMC Party Secretary instructed the municipal government and relevant agencies to conduct a comprehensive review of all original records and supporting documents.

Where necessary, authorities should commission expert assessments of relevant documents, he said. Mr. Tran Luu Quang stressed that the review and verification process must be carried out objectively, rigorously and in full compliance with legal regulations.

He requested that all relevant issues be clarified and that a clear and satisfactory response be provided to Ms. Nguyen Thi Man’s family before July 31.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong