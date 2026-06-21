Readers stand by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper throughout its journey of growth

On the occasion of the 101st anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925-2026), readers have shared their affection for Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and their hopes for its continued development.

Mr. Truong Quang Luc, former head of SGGP Newspaper's Science and Education Department, a veteran journalist and musician, said that the newspaper's greatest strength has always been the responsiveness and professionalism of its journalists.

Veteran journalist and musician Truong Quang Luc, former head of SGGP Newspaper's Science and Education Department

Having worked at SGGP Newspaper for decades, the veteran journalist said that he is particularly proud of the sharpness and professionalism that have enabled the newspaper to meet the information needs of residents, officials and Party members promptly and accurately.

SGGP Newspaper's reporter Tran Luu covers an event during the 2025 A80 National Day celebrations.

Over the past half-century, SGGP Newspaper has consistently demonstrated the responsibility and integrity expected of a Party newspaper while serving as a reliable source of information on major policies and laws in areas such as education, healthcare and social welfare.

On this special day for journalists, he expressed confidence that SGGP Newspaper would continue to uphold the noble traditions of the profession, contribute to the city's development and remain a trusted voice for citizens, Party members and the broader public.

SGGP Newspaper's reporter Quang Huy works in Can Gio

Mr. Pham Van Lac, a Party member from Hoa Loi Ward in Ho Chi Minh City, described SGGP Newspaper as an indispensable source of information for grassroots officials.

Mr. Pham Van Lac, a Party member from Hoa Loi Ward in Ho Chi Minh City

He stressed that a solid understanding of Party directives and State policies plays a key role in the work of grassroots officials involved in mediation, communication and public service. He said he frequently reads SGGP Newspaper, viewing it as a reliable official information channel.

He particularly highlighted the “Grassroots Vitality” section, saying it offers vivid coverage of local issues along with practical insights that support the work of grassroots officials and Party members.

Hoang Mai Quynh Hoa, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Binh Thanh Ward, said that mainstream media agenciess such as SGGP Newspaper play an important role in ensuring that local authorities are promptly informed about key policies and development directions.

Ms. Hoang Mai Quynh Hoa, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Binh Thanh Ward

She noted that the newspaper frequently highlights innovative approaches and successful models in social welfare, administrative reform, digital transformation and efforts to strengthen national unity. These stories provide valuable ideas that localities can adapt to their own conditions, she said.

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper reporters work at the Golden Ball Awards event.

Looking ahead, Ms. Hoang Mai Quynh Hoa expressed hope that SGGP Newspaper will continue serving as a bridge between the Party, local authorities and the people, while expanding coverage of effective grassroots initiatives, promptly reflecting citizens’ legitimate aspirations and making greater use of digital technology to deliver information more quickly and engagingly.

For Nguyen Thi Dao, the mother of Phan Thi Thanh Tra, a young girl who received community support after SGGP published a story about her family's hardships.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Dao

For her, journalism is not just about delivering information, but also about connecting compassionate hearts with those in need. After losing her husband to cancer, she struggled to raise two children. When her daughter was diagnosed with a serious heart condition requiring costly surgery, she felt overwhelmed and hopeless.

Thanks to the article published in Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, her child’s situation became known to many people. Teachers, parents, philanthropists and generous donors came together to support us, giving my child the chance to undergo surgery, something she had never dared to hope for before.

To date, her child has recovered well, with health improving day by day, and is hoping to return to school soon. For her, it truly feels like a miracle.

By Giao Linh, Khanh Chi, Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong