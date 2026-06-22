HCMC moves to secure water supply for coastal communities

HCMC has proposed boosting groundwater extraction at the Long Tan Water Plant to address water shortages in coastal communities amid prolonged drought.

Temporary groundwater extraction at the Long Tan Water Plant is expected to help address domestic water shortages affecting local residents.

HCMC has asked the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to allow a temporary increase in groundwater extraction at the Long Tan Water Plant to address persistent water shortages affecting the coastal communes of Dat Do, Phuoc Hai, and Ho Tram.

According to the HCMC People's Committee, prolonged drought and intense heat have sharply increased domestic water demand in the area. Forecasts from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting indicate a high likelihood that El Nino conditions will persist in the coming months, heightening the risk of widespread water shortages.

Current domestic water demand in the three localities is estimated at 31,000-33,000 cubic meters per day, exceeding the existing system's supply capacity of 26,000-27,000 cubic meters. The deficit is affecting more than 24,000 households and placing increasing strain on the area's tourism sector, coastal service industries, and investment environment.

City authorities said they have already implemented a range of measures, including redistributing water through interconnected supply networks, reducing water losses, purchasing additional treated water from regional suppliers, and encouraging residents to store water during off-peak hours. However, these efforts have not been sufficient to meet demand during periods of extreme heat, public holidays, and peak tourism weekends.

As a temporary solution while upgrades to the Da Bang and Song Ray water treatment plants are carried out between 2026 and 2029, HCMC has proposed allowing the Long Tan Water Plant to increase groundwater extraction from 6,000 cubic meters per day to a maximum of 8,000 cubic meters per day during the dry season and major holiday periods.

The city said the plant's existing network of 12 production wells has a potential capacity of nearly 9,000 cubic meters per day. Technical assessments conducted during previous licensing procedures found that an additional 2,000 cubic meters per day could be safely extracted and supplied.

Authorities also noted that the groundwater source originates from a deep and stable aquifer that has shown no signs of depletion. Studies indicate that the proposed increase would not pose risks of land subsidence or negatively affect local production activities.

HCMC will direct relevant agencies to strengthen groundwater monitoring, closely supervise treated water quality, and ensure operational safety and water security throughout the implementation of the emergency measure.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan