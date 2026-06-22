HCMC delegation participates in potential leaders program in Singapore

A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City is participating in the Vietnam Potential Leaders Program 2.0 (PLP 2.0) in Singapore from June 22 to 26.

Ms. Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong (R) presents a commemorative gift to Ms. Ong Toon Hui, Vice Dean and Executive Director of the Institute of Leadership and Governance at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore. (Photo: SGGP)

The program is organized by the Temasek Foundation in collaboration with the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy under the National University of Singapore.

The delegation is led by Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong. The program features a range of in-depth thematic sessions on national governance, the development of an international financial center, enterprise development, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, urban transport, sustainable development, and environmental governance. It also includes field visits to Singapore’s management agencies, businesses, and exemplary development models.

The Ho Chi Minh City delegation take a photo with the Institute of Leadership and Governance, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ms. Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong stressed that Ho Chi Minh City is entering a new phase of development with the aspiration to become a regional economic, financial, and innovation hub. To realize this goal, enhancing strategic thinking capacity, modern governance capabilities, and the ability of the leadership team to create and drive development is of particular importance.

She called on members of the delegation to uphold a spirit of openness and willingness to learn, proactively exchange views with experts, selectively acquire relevant experience, and transform it into practical initiatives and solutions, thereby contributing to improving governance quality, building a modern urban administration, and promoting the rapid and sustainable development of Ho Chi Minh City in the new period.

The program is not only an opportunity to learn from international experience but also contributes to strengthening cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Singaporean partners, creating a foundation for expanding collaboration in public governance, human resource development, innovation, and sustainable urban development in the coming time.

By Chau Vu - Translated by Kim Khanh