Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC breaks ground on 764-unit social housing project

SGGPO

Ho Chi Minh City on June 22 broke ground on the Dragon E-Home social housing project in the Dragon Village urban area, adding 764 affordable housing units to the market.

The project supports the city’s goal of accelerating social housing development and meeting growing demand for quality, affordable homes.

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Officials perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the Dragon E-Home social housing project. Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hien

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Van Sinh and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh.

Located in Long Truong Ward, the project is being developed by Phu Long Real Estate Corporation on a site covering nearly 19,000 square meters within the Dragon Village urban area.

Dragon E-Home comprises six eight-story apartment buildings with a total of 764 social housing units. The project offers a variety of apartment types, including studio units and apartments ranging in size from 25 square meters to 69 square meters. It also includes 34 commercial-service units for lease.

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Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh delivers remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony. Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hien

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh said Ho Chi Minh City plans to commence construction of an additional 110,000 social housing units in 2026. By the first quarter of 2027, the city aims to break ground on nearly 200,000 units, fulfilling the target assigned by the Government.

He added that after the second quarter of 2027, Ho Chi Minh City will still have significant capacity to continue expanding social housing development and strive to exceed the Government’s target.

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Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Van Sinh speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony. Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hien

Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Van Sinh praised Phu Long Real Estate Corporation for its contributions to housing development, particularly in the social housing segment. He urged the developer to accelerate construction while ensuring project quality, safety standards and environmental protection.

Mr. Nguyen Vu Anh Tu, Chief Executive Officer of Phu Long Real Estate Corporation, said that the groundbreaking of Dragon E-Home, coinciding with celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Saigon-Gia Dinh officially being honored with the name of President Ho Chi Minh, holds special significance for the company.

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Nguyen Vu Anh Tu, Chief Executive Officer of Phu Long Real Estate Corporation, shares his remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony. Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hien

He emphasized that everyone deserves access to a quality living environment and opportunities for personal development and a better future. Dragon E-Home is therefore designed to deliver construction quality and living experiences that approach the standards of commercial housing while remaining affordable for eligible residents.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Ho Chi Minh City social housing Dragon E-Home Dragon Village Phu Long Real Estate Corporation affordable housing Long Truong Ward housing development Ministry of Construction

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