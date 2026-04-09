Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City charts roadmap for 105 industrial zones

SGGP

City officials announced a phased plan to develop 105 industrial zones spanning more than 50,000 hectares, aiming to secure clean land funds, attract high-quality investment, and complete subdivision planning by 2028.

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At the socio-economic press briefing this afternoon (Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du)

This news was announced at the socio-economic press briefing this afternoon.

Ho Chi Minh City is moving forward with a strategic orientation to develop 105 industrial zones covering more than 50,000 hectares, establishing a clear roadmap for detailed planning to prepare clean land funds and attract future investment. This update was provided by Le Khac Huan, Head of the Planning Management Division of the Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA), during the press briefing.

According to the HEPZA representative, the city currently has 66 established industrial zones, 58 of which are operational across 22,410 hectares, while another eight zones totaling approximately 4,860 hectares are in the preparatory stages. Notably, there remain 39 planned but yet-to-be-established zones covering over 23,000 hectares, which are viewed as a vital resource for high-tech and sustainable industrial growth. To activate this land bank, HEPZA has designed a phased subdivision planning schedule that began with an initial seven zones. The city expects to progress with eight more zones in 2026, ten in 2027, and four in 2028, with the final nine zones to follow thereafter.

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Le Khac Huan, Head of the Planning Management Division of the Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA) (Photo: SGGP/ Dinh Du)

By completing this timeline, the city aims to have its entire industrial planning area covered by subdivision plans by the end of 2028, providing a transparent legal foundation for investors. In tandem with this planning, Ho Chi Minh City is applying rigorous criteria for selecting industrial infrastructure developers in accordance with Decree 35/2022/ND-CP.

Prospective investors must demonstrate verified capacity in real estate businesses and land-use procedures, and will be evaluated across four pillars such as capacity, experience, technical expertise, and financial strength. This public disclosure of the roadmap and selection criteria is intended to foster a transparent competitive environment and facilitate the development of next-generation industrial zones capable of attracting high-quality foreign direct investment.

The briefing was co-hosted by Tang Huu Phong, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and Nguyen Ngoc Hoi, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture and Sports.

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By Dinh Du - Translated by Anh Quan

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industrial zones transparent legal foundation for investors industrial infrastructure real estate business land-use procedures high-quality foreign direct investment

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