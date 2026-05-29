CNN partners to promote Ho Chi Minh City's image as dynamic, developing city

Ho Chi Minh City is seeking to expand cooperation with CNN to promote its image as a youthful, dynamic and fast-developing metropolis, while introducing Vietnam’s economic, cultural and tourism potential to international audiences.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong receives Phil Nelson, Executive Vice President of CNN International. (Photo: Minh Chau)

Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, received Phil Nelson, Executive Vice President of CNN International, on May 29.

At the meeting, Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong said Ho Chi Minh City is promoting international cooperation with cities and localities around the world. Therefore, the city hopes to cooperate with CNN to promote the image of a youthful, dynamic and highly promising Ho Chi Minh City to the world.

In addition to the economic sector, the Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee also proposed that CNN promote the tourism development potential of Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular so that international visitors and friends can learn more about the heritage and culturally rich identity of Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong expressed confidence that after the meeting, the two sides would have more opportunities to further discuss methods of cooperation in communication activities in the coming time.

Expressing his impression of the development of Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular, Phil Nelson said he recognized that the Vietnamese Government has many plans to build and develop the country in the new period. Those developments, he noted, would provide material for CNN to continue telling compelling stories about a growing Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City across the fields of economy, culture, tourism and sports.

Phil Nelson also expressed his hope that CNN would continue to receive support from the city’s authorities.

By Minh Chau - Translated by Anh Quan