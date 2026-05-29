First Congress of HCMC Vietnam Red Cross Society for 2026–2031 term opens

The official session of the First Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Chapter of the Vietnam Red Cross Society for the 2026–2031 term was held in the city on May 29.

The Congress is tasked with reviewing and assessing the outcomes of the Society’s activities and the Red Cross movements during the 2022–2026 term and setting out orientations, objectives, and key tasks for the 2026–2031 term.

Under the theme “Promoting the tradition of compassion and solidarity; building a strong, professional, and modern City Red Cross Society for a safe, compassionate, and sustainably developed community,” the Congress was attended by leaders of the Vietnam Red Cross Society; leaders of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City; representatives of departments, agencies, and mass organizations; as well as Red Cross Societies from 33 provinces and cities, along with 257 official delegates.

During the preparatory session held on May 28, delegates heard a performance review report of the Executive Committee for the 2022–2026 term, contributed opinions to the Congress documents, conducted consultations, and elected the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross Society for the first term (2026–2031) and elected the delegation to attend the 12th National Congress of the Vietnam Red Cross Society.

Some outstanding results of the Ho Chi Minh City Chapter of the Vietnam Red Cross Society in the 2022–2026 term:

More than 616,100 Tet gift packages were delivered, with a total value of over VND320 billion (US$12 million).

Over 1.2 million beneficiaries received support during the “Humanitarian Month."

310 Red Cross houses were built, with a total value of more than VND21 billion (US$800,000).

251 humanitarian fairs, “zero-dong” markets, and “zero-dong” supermarkets were organized, assisting over 156,000 people.

More than VND282 billion (US$10.7 million) was spent on healthcare support and first aid services, benefiting over 2.3 million people.

Nearly 8 million meal portions were provided to patients and disadvantaged individuals.

Timely first aid was administered to more than 16,290 cases in the community.

A total of over 1.4 million units of blood were received.

By Thai Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh