Ho Chi Minh City leaders meet outstanding children

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City jointly organized the 2026 program “City Leaders Meet and Listen to Children" on the morning of May 29.

Attending the event were Mr. Vo Van Minh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council; Ms.Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the city’s Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee; Ms. Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee and Deputy Head of the city’s National Assembly Delegation; Mr. Huynh Thanh Nhan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council; Mr. Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council; Mr. Vo Hoang Ngan, Deputy Head of the city’s National Assembly Delegation; and Mr. Ngo Minh Hai, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in the city.

Mr. Vo Van Minh, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council attends the program. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee attends the program. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Ms.Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the city’s Party Committee attends the program. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

This year’s program gathered 150 outstanding children who have actively participated in Youth Union and Team activities, achieved excellent academic results, and earned recognition as exemplary students and “Chau ngoan Bac Ho (Uncle Ho’s Good Children) honorable title.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Huynh Thanh Nhan emphasized that the 2025-2026 academic year carries special significance as it is the first school year following the merger of three localities. It also marks preparations for the 85th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization and the 50th anniversary of Saigon-Gia Dinh officially bearing the name of President Ho Chi Minh.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Huynh Thanh Nhan delivers remarks at the program. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

City leaders expressed their desire to listen to children’s thoughts, feelings and aspirations, particularly on issues related to their comprehensive development and the city’s sustainable growth in a new era. Key topics included lifelong learning in the digital age, digital citizenship, smart cities from children’s perspectives, and the development of digital culture and online safety.

Overview of the “City Leaders Meet and Listen to Children” program (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Children attend the program. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Through every opinion shared today, city leaders will continue introducing policies and solutions to better care for children, organize more meaningful and beneficial activities, and further promote children’s participation in the city’s overall development. At the same time, shortcomings and limitations will be addressed promptly so that every child in the city is truly cared for, loved and happy, Mr. Huynh Thanh Nhan said.

Earlier, at the “Uncle Ho with Children” Art Sculpture Park, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Vo Van Minh, together with delegates and children, offered flowers and incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. Delegates and oustanding children offer incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung) Children attending the program take a commemorative photo. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung) In a solemn atmosphere, delegates observed a moment of silence to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh, who is a national liberation hero, a great leader of the Party and the people and an outstanding cultural figure of Vietnam.

By Cam Tuyet, Thai Phuong – Translated by Huyen Huong